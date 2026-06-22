Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has appointed veteran Nigerian lawyer and activist, Dr. Muiz Adeyemi Banire, as a Non-Executive Director on its board.

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has appointed veteran Nigerian lawyer and activist, Dr. Muiz Adeyemi Banire, as a Non-Executive Director on its board.

The appointment was disclosed in a statement signed by the Company Secretary, Cecilia Ekanem Madueke, on Monday, June 22, 2026, notifying the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public.

The company also appointed Mrs. Chinazo Okoye as Alternate Director to Dr. Ernest N. Azudialu-Obiejesi.

What they are saying

According to the statement, Banire’s appointment will take effect from July 1, 2026. The appointments were approved at a meeting of the company’s board held on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

“This is to notify Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the public that the Board of Directors of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, at its meeting held on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, appointed Dr. Muiz Adeyemi Banire, Ph.D., SAN, OON, as a Non-Executive Director on the Board, with effect from July 1, 2026, and Mrs. Chinazo Okoye as Alternate Director to Dr. Ernest N. Azudialu-Obiejesi.”

The company says the appointees bring their wealth of experience to bear on their functions as directors, as well as the future direction of the Group.

The appointments are expected to strengthen the board by bringing additional legal, academic, financial and corporate experience to Julius Berger Nigeria.

About the appointees

Banire is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria who has served in various capacities across the legal profession, academia and public service. He is the founder and Principal Partner of M. A. Banire & Associates.

He is a member of the Board of Trustees of Fountain University, Osogbo, Osun State, and Pro-Chancellor of the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

He graduated from the University of Lagos, where he also obtained a Master of Laws degree and a Doctor of Philosophy degree, and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1989.

Banire holds a Master Certificate in Arbitration from the Lagos Court of Arbitration Training Institute and belongs to professional organisations including the International Bar Association and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

He is also an associate member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and a fellow of the Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria and the Nigerian Institute of Management.

Chinazo Okoye is a Chartered Certified Accountant of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and currently serves as the Managing Director of Amaranta Trading Limited. She has also held various positions across different companies.

She is a graduate of the University of Michigan in the United States, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering.

She holds a Master of Engineering degree in Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University in New York.

Okoye also obtained a Master of Science degree in Professional Accountancy from the University of London.

Her qualifications and professional experience are expected to support her responsibilities as Alternate Director to Azudialu-Obiejesi.

What you should know

The appointments come shortly after shareholders of Julius Berger Nigeria approved a total dividend payout of N6.8 billion for the 2025 financial year. The dividend translates to N4.25 per share and followed the company’s strong financial performance during the period.

The dividend was approved on Thursday at the company’s 56th Annual General Meeting held at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

At the meeting, the company’s management outlined plans to sustain growth through its core construction operations.

Management also identified business diversification as an important part of the Group’s future growth strategy.

The board appointments and approved dividend come as Julius Berger Nigeria positions itself for sustained growth across its construction and diversified business operations.