Shareholders of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc have approved a total dividend payout of N6.8 billion, translating to N4.25 per share following the company’s strong financial performance for the 2025 financial year.

Shareholders of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc have approved a total dividend payout of N6.8 billion, translating to N4.25 per share following the company’s strong financial performance for the 2025 financial year.

The dividend was endorsed on Thursday at the company’s 56th Annual General Meeting held at the Shehu Musa Yara’dua Centre in Abuja on Thursday.

At the AGM, the company’s management outlined plans for sustained growth through core construction activities and business diversification.

What they are saying

Chairman of the Board, Goni Musa Sheikh, attributed the company’s performance to efficient project execution and prudent financial management.

Revenue increased by 34.1% to N566.71 billion, driven by stronger activity across the company’s key business segments.

Profit before tax rose by 38.5% to N40.95 billion from N29.57 billion in the previous year.

Net profit stood at N30.17 billion, while earnings per share surged by 96% to N18.69 from N9.54 in 2024.

“The robust results were driven by consistent delivery across civil engineering, building construction, services, and diversification,” he said.

Managing Director, Engr. Dr. Peer Lubasch, said the company’s long-term growth strategy remains anchored on its core engineering capabilities while leveraging subsidiaries and regional expansion opportunities.

He noted that the company’s business model combines construction operations, subsidiary growth and diversification into a unified strategy for long-term competitiveness.

According to him, Julius Berger has remained focused, agile and disciplined despite prevailing economic challenges.

He added that the company’s guiding values of excellence, responsibility, courage and collaboration continue to shape its operations and growth strategy.

Lubasch expressed confidence that the company’s strong financial position and technical expertise would support the execution of future projects within Nigeria and across the region.

More insights

Julius Berger highlighted several major infrastructure projects completed or nearing completion, reinforcing its position as one of Nigeria’s leading engineering and construction companies.

The company successfully delivered the reconstruction of the 5.7-kilometre Port Harcourt Road in Aba, improving urban mobility and commercial activities in the city.

The 38-kilometre Bodo-Bonny Road project, one of Nigeria’s most significant infrastructure developments, is ready for commissioning and is expected to enhance connectivity and economic activities in Rivers State.

Other notable projects include the Lagos Northwest Tower, Lagos-Opebi-Mende Road and the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Centre in Abuja.

The company said its expanding project portfolio, combined with a strong financial foundation and diversified growth strategy, positions it for sustained growth in Nigeria’s infrastructure sector.

What you should know

Nairametrics earlier reported that Julius Berger Nigeria Plc reported a pre-tax profit of N29.8 billion for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, representing a 14.08% increase from N26.1 billion in the same period of 2024.

For the third quarter alone, the company posted a pre-tax profit of N16.7 billion, a sharp rise from N1.05 billion in Q3 2024.

Julius Berger was priced at N151.80 as of the trading day ended November 3, 2025