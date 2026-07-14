Meet Muhammad Hadi Mutallab, Jaiz Bank director appointed NEPZA Board Chairman

On Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu appointed Muhammad Hadi Mutallab as Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), placing an entrepreneur, investment executive and corporate director at the helm of the agency responsible for promoting, licensing, regulating and managing Nigeria’s export processing zones.

On Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu appointed Muhammad Hadi Mutallab as Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), placing an entrepreneur, investment executive and corporate director at the helm of the agency responsible for promoting, licensing, regulating and managing Nigeria’s export processing zones.

Mutallab is the founder of Dattaku Global Investment Ltd and Farm To You Ltd, where he oversees a diversified portfolio spanning offshore support vessels, real estate, port terminals, fintech, e-commerce and other investment interests.

According to his professional profile, he has more than a decade of experience across banking, finance, maritime and technology-related businesses, giving him exposure to multiple sectors of the Nigerian economy.

His business interests also extend into agriculture and technology through Farm To You Naija, an agritech venture designed to connect consumers directly with farmers and fresh produce using technology-enabled solutions.

Corporate governance and board experience

Mutallab currently serves as a Non-Executive Director of Jaiz Bank Plc, a role he has held since April 2023.

In that capacity, he has been involved in supporting the bank’s fintech enhancement initiatives and the optimisation of its e-commerce capabilities, reflecting an interest in financial innovation and digital banking.

His profile also identifies him as a board member of Equatorial Marine Oil and Gas. In addition, he has served on the boards of companies operating across maritime, real estate, technology and investment-related sectors, providing strategic oversight and corporate governance.

Education and professional journey

Mutallab studied at Canadian University Dubai, where he earned both a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and Management and a Master of Business Administration (MBA).

He completed the MBA programme in May 2018 and graduated with Magna Cum Laude honours.

His profile also notes academic interests in economics, logistics and Islamic finance.

In addition, he obtained a Risk Management 2024 certification from Imperial Executive & Professional Education, issued in May 2024.

As Chairman of the NEPZA Board, Mutallab is expected to provide strategic oversight as the agency works to strengthen Nigeria’s special economic zones, attract investment, expand manufacturing and increase non-oil exports.

His background in investment management, banking, logistics, maritime operations, agriculture and technology is likely to be relevant as NEPZA seeks to deepen private-sector participation and accelerate export-oriented industrial development.

The appointments also coincide with recent efforts by Nigeria to deepen international economic cooperation, including the signing of a Double Taxation Agreement (DTA) with Hong Kong aimed at eliminating double taxation, preventing tax evasion, and encouraging cross-border trade and investment.