Tinubu appoints ex-Reps spokesperson Abdulrazak Namdas as BCDA Director-General

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed former House of Representatives spokesperson Abdulrazak Sa'ad Namdas as the new Director-General of the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), in a move aimed at strengthening leadership at the agency responsible for the development of Nigeria's border communities.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed former House of Representatives spokesperson Abdulrazak Sa’ad Namdas as the new Director-General of the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), in a move aimed at strengthening leadership at the agency responsible for the development of Nigeria’s border communities.

The appointment was announced in a statement issued on Friday, June 26, by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

Namdas replaces Dr. Dakorinama Alabo George, who resigned from the position to contest for an elective office in his home state.

The President also appointed Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon as Executive Director, Strategy and Commercial of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), replacing Engineer Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, who resigned to pursue his political ambition. In addition, Mr. Chukwuma Umeoji was reappointed as Executive Director, Corporate Services of the NDPHC after previously stepping down to contest for political office in his home state.

What they are saying

According to the Presidency, all the appointments take immediate effect.

The statement noted that Namdas brings extensive experience in journalism, public relations, legislative affairs, and public service to his new role.

It also highlighted the public service records of the newly appointed NDPHC executives, with Obahiagbon having served in both the Edo State House of Assembly and the National Assembly, while Umeoji previously represented Aguata Federal Constituency of Anambra State in the 9th House of Representatives.

Brief profile of Abdulrazak Namdas

Abdulrazak Sa’ad Namdas is a Nigerian journalist, public relations practitioner, and politician with years of experience spanning the media and public sectors.

He served as the spokesperson of the 8th House of Representatives and represented Ganye/Jada/Mayo Belwa/Toungo Federal Constituency of Adamawa State in the National Assembly.

Before his legislative career, Namdas was Chief Press Secretary to former Adamawa State Governor Boni Haruna, where he played a key role in government communications.

He also contested in the recently concluded governorship primary election in Adamawa State before his appointment as Director-General of the Border Communities Development Agency.

More insights

Alongside Namdas’ appointment, President Tinubu also named former lawmaker Patrick Obahiagbon as Executive Director, Strategy and Commercial of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

Obahiagbon is widely known for his distinctive command of the English language and served in both the Edo State House of Assembly and the House of Representatives, where he represented Oredo Federal Constituency. He replaces Engineer Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, who resigned from the position to pursue his political ambition in Edo State.

The President also reappointed Chukwuma Umeoji as Executive Director, Corporate Services of the NDPHC.

Umeoji, who represented Aguata Federal Constituency of Anambra State in the 9th House of Representatives, previously resigned from the same position to contest for political office in his home state. His reappointment signals a return to the company’s executive management after his unsuccessful political bid.

What you should know

The Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA) is a Federal Government agency established to promote infrastructure development, economic growth, and social inclusion in communities located along Nigeria’s international borders.

The agency is responsible for coordinating interventions aimed at improving access to roads, healthcare, education, water supply, and other essential services in border communities, while supporting national security and regional integration.

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company, it is a government-owned company established to implement projects under the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP). The company plays a central role in expanding electricity generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure across Nigeria as part of efforts to improve power supply and support economic growth.

In May 2025, the management of the NDPHC Limited raised concerns over a N600 billion debt owed by the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Plc, claiming it is severely hindering the company’s operations.