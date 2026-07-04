NAHCO appoints Tajudeen Shobayo Vice Chairman as Fanimokun retires

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc has announced the retirement of its Vice Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director, Akinwumi Godson Fanimokun, after eight years on the board, naming Tajudeen Shobayo as successor.

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc has announced the retirement of its Vice Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director, Akinwumi Godson Fanimokun, after eight years on the board, naming Tajudeen Shobayo as successor.

The company also disclosed the retirement of Non-Executive Director Taofeeq Oluwatoyin Salman.

The development was contained in a regulatory filing signed by Company Secretary Bello A. Abdullahi.

What they are saying

According to the company, Fanimokun’s retirement became effective on June 15, 2026, while Salman stepped down on June 30, 2026.

“The Board of Directors of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc wishes to announce the retirement of Mr. Akinwumi Godson Fanimokun, an Independent Non-Executive Director/Vice Chairman, and Mr. Taofeeq Oluwatoyin Salman, a Non-Executive Director of the Company”.

“Their retirement from the Board of Directors is effective from 15th June 2026 and 30th June 2026 respectively after serving on the Board for eight years,” the statement noted.

The company added that Fanimokun remains a significant shareholder in NAHCO despite his retirement, which was attributed to age considerations.

To fill the vacancies created by the board changes, NAHCO appointed Tajudeen Omoshola Shobayo, an existing Non-Executive Director, as Vice Chairman with effect from July 1, 2026.

The board also approved the appointment of Wolemi Esan and Julius B. Omodayo-Owotuga as Non-Executive Directors, effective July 1, 2026.

More insights

Esan, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), is an experienced legal practitioner with more than two decades of expertise spanning commercial litigation, arbitration, corporate governance, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and infrastructure transactions.

He has advised corporations, financial institutions, and government agencies on major energy, transportation, and infrastructure projects, including rail, port, and airport concession deals.

His academic credentials include an LL.B from Lagos State University, an LL.M from University College London, and an MBA from Durham University.

Omodayo-Owotuga joins the board with extensive experience across Nigeria’s power, financial services, and energy sectors.

He previously served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Geregu Power Plc, where he played a key role in the company’s transformation and listing journey. He also held executive positions at Ardova Plc, formerly Forte Oil, as well as the Africa Finance Corporation, Standard Chartered Bank, and KPMG.

He currently serves as an Executive Director at First Bank of Nigeria Limited.

What you should know

The board changes come weeks after NAHCO disclosed that Fanimokun sold 2.41 million shares in the company in a transaction valued at approximately N491.2 million.

The shares were sold at N203.50 per share through transactions executed on the Nigerian Exchange between May 18 and May 22, 2026.

Following the transaction, his shareholding declined from 7.03 million shares, representing 0.36% of the company’s issued shares, to 4.62 million shares, equivalent to 0.21% of NAHCO’s total outstanding shares.