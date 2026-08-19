BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Abel Enitan as new Head of Civil Service

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan as the new Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), effective August 27, 2026.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan as the new Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), effective August 27, 2026.

The presidency disclosed the appointment in a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

Enitan will succeed Didi Esther Walson-Jack, who is due to retire from the Federal Civil Service after attaining the statutory retirement age of 60.

He has spent seven years and seven months as a Permanent Secretary, serving across the Ministry of Police Affairs, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the Office of the Vice President before his current posting to the Ministry of Education.

What they are saying

Enitan is currently the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education and is the most senior Permanent Secretary in the Federal Civil Service.

President Tinubu charged the incoming Head of Service with consolidating reforms and innovations already underway across the Federal Civil Service.

“Enitan brings considerable institutional experience and a deep understanding of how the Federal Civil Service works to his new responsibility,” the statement reads in part.

He also directed Enitan to deepen professionalism and efficiency within the service and build a more effective and responsive civil service capable of delivering on the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Tinubu also expressed appreciation to Walson-Jack for her service to the country, particularly the reforms, innovations and other impacts recorded in the Civil Service during her tenure.

He wished the outgoing Head of Service a fulfilling and successful life after her retirement and commended her years of dedicated public service.

Who is Abel Enitan?

Enitan was born on December 12, 1966, and is from Osun State.

He had his secondary education at Ajibode Grammar School, Ibadan, and the College of Arts and Science, Ile-Ife.

He proceeded to the University of Lagos, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Banking in 1988.

In 2015, he obtained a Master of Science degree in Public Policy Analysis from Nasarawa State University, Lafia.

Enitan will assume office as Head of the Civil Service of the Federation on August 27, 2026, following the retirement of Walson-Jack.

More details to follow.