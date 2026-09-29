Bank of Ghana Governor appoints Matilda Asante-Asiedu to GoldBod Board

Bank of Ghana Governor Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama has appointed Second Deputy Governor Matilda Asante-Asiedu to represent him on the Board of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod).

Bank of Ghana Governor Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama has appointed Second Deputy Governor Matilda Asante-Asiedu to represent him on the Board of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod).

Citi Newsroom reported the development on September 28, 2026, in a report by Kabah Atawoge, citing a letter from the Bank of Ghana Governor.

The appointment took effect on May 11, 2026, allowing Asante-Asiedu to attend GoldBod board meetings, participate in deliberations and exercise the rights and responsibilities vested in the Governor as a board member.

The arrangement allows Asiama to maintain his representation on the GoldBod board through Asante-Asiedu, who can participate in board proceedings and act on his behalf.

Asante-Asiedu joins GoldBod Board

The appointment authorises Asante-Asiedu to represent Asiama at GoldBod board meetings and participate fully in its deliberations.

“I hereby appoint Mrs. Matilda Asante-Asiedu, Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, as my authorised representative to attend and fully participate in all GoldBod Board Meetings on my behalf, effective Monday, May 11, 2026.”

“Mrs. Asante-Asiedu is duly nominated to represent my interests, contribute to deliberations, and exercise all rights and responsibilities vested in me as a member of the Board.”

In the letter communicating the decision, Asiama formally nominated Asante-Asiedu to represent him on the board and contribute to its deliberations. Her mandate also covers the rights and responsibilities attached to the Governor’s membership.

The appointment therefore changes who attends and participates on Asiama’s behalf rather than ending the Governor’s representation on the GoldBod board. Asante-Asiedu will carry out those board-level responsibilities as his designated representative.

Bank of Ghana clarifies GoldBod role

The Bank of Ghana had clarified that its Governor, Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, ceased to serve as a member of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) Board effective May 11, 2026.

The Bank stated that Asiama has not participated in any meetings or activities of the GoldBod Board since he ceased to be a member.

The Bank explained that the nomination of Matilda Asante-Asiedu was made in accordance with Section 4 of the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140).

The provision allows the Bank of Ghana to be represented on the GoldBod Board by the Governor or an official of the Bank not below the rank of Director.

Asante-Asiedu has since assumed the role and currently represents the Bank of Ghana on the GoldBod Board.

Ghana has increasingly placed GoldBod at the centre of its gold-trading and foreign-exchange strategy, giving the institution a broader role in the purchase, management and export of the country’s gold.

Nairametrics reported on May 18, 2026, that Ghana was pushing large-scale mining companies to sell 30 per cent of their gold output to the central bank as authorities sought to strengthen foreign-exchange reserves through gold production.

The role shifted more directly to GoldBod on June 26, 2026, when Nairametrics reported that the institution would begin purchasing 30 per cent of gold produced by large-scale miners from July, replacing the Bank of Ghana in the arrangement.

GoldBod’s mandate expanded further on August 25, 2026, when Nairametrics reported that Ghana would prohibit the export of unrefined artisanal gold from September 1. GoldBod was given exclusive authority to buy, sell, weigh, grade, assay, value and export gold and other precious minerals under the new framework.

GoldBod role grows amid reserve pressures

On September 25, 2026, Nairametrics reported that Ghana’s gross international reserves fell by $1.9 billion between June and August to $11.07 billion, despite strong gold export earnings during the period.

The report highlighted the importance of gold to Ghana’s foreign-exchange position as authorities seek to use the country’s gold resources to support reserve accumulation.

GoldBod’s responsibilities have expanded within Ghana’s gold trade.

The institution has taken on a greater role in the country’s official gold procurement system.

GoldBod’s expanding responsibilities have increased its relevance to Ghana’s gold and foreign-exchange framework.

The latest board appointment maintains the Bank of Ghana’s participation at board level while allowing the Governor’s responsibilities to be carried out by his deputy. The development adds a governance dimension to GoldBod’s expanding role in Ghana’s gold and foreign-exchange framework.