Flutterwave appoints former Access Holdings executive Morounke Olufemi as Global CFO

Flutterwave has appointed former Access Holdings executive Morounke Olufemi as its Global Chief Financial Officer (CFO), marking a key leadership transition at one of Africa's leading fintech companies.

Flutterwave has appointed former Access Holdings executive Morounke Olufemi as its Global Chief Financial Officer (CFO), marking a key leadership transition at one of Africa’s leading fintech companies.

The appointment was announced in a statement obtained by Nairametrics and follows the departure of Mitesh Popat from the role.

Olufemi steps into the position after serving as CFO for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) since joining Flutterwave in 2025.

Her elevation comes as Flutterwave seeks to strengthen its financial leadership and support the next phase of its growth strategy across global markets.

Flutterwave Backs Internal Leadership Transition

Flutterwave Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Olugbenga “GB” Agboola, described the appointment as a strategic move for the company as it continues to scale its operations and pursue sustainable growth.

“Over the past year, she has effectively led Flutterwave’s EMEA financial operations and has a proven track record, particularly from her recent experience at one of Africa’s largest financial institutions. Morounke has demonstrated that she is the financial leader we need at this moment.”

“We are grateful to Mitesh for his leadership over the last two years and fully support his next chapter. We move forward in a position of absolute strength.”

According to Flutterwave, Olufemi’s experience in banking, corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions will play an important role as the company expands its financial services offerings and strengthens its global operations.

New CFO Targets Profitability and Financial Discipline

Olufemi said Flutterwave’s financial strategy remains firmly on track, adding that the company will continue to focus on sustainable growth while improving value for customers and stakeholders.

“I am excited to step into the global CFO role. Our financial trajectory remains firmly on course.”

“We will continue executing our strategy with a focus on capital discipline, margin growth, and sustainable profitability.”

“I look forward to working with our global teams to drive long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

Since joining Flutterwave in June 2025, Olufemi has overseen financial operations across more than 30 countries in the EMEA region and worked closely with the outgoing CFO to execute the company’s financial strategy.

Former Access Holdings CFO Brings Decades of Experience

Olufemi brings more than 24 years of experience spanning finance, banking, strategy, and corporate leadership across multinational organisations.

Before joining Flutterwave, she served as Group Chief Financial Officer at Access Holdings Plc.

She played a key role in raising $300 million in Additional Tier 1 capital in 2023.

She also led the group’s rights issuance programme in 2024 to support bank recapitalisation requirements set by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Her experience includes leading complex mergers and acquisitions transactions, including deals that helped create the second-largest Pension Fund Administrator in Nigeria.

Her appointment comes as Flutterwave continues to strengthen the financial framework built in recent years through funding rounds, strategic investments, and acquisitions, including the purchase of open-banking platform Mono.

Flutterwave Surpasses One Billion Transactions

The leadership change comes amid strong business growth for the fintech company. In June, Flutterwave disclosed that it had processed more than one billion transactions and facilitated over $40 billion in total payment value since inception.

The company attributed its growth to rising adoption of local payment methods across its markets.

Wallet-based collections recorded a 289% increase in transaction volume over the past year.

The value of bank transfer transactions grew by 184% during the same period.

Flutterwave said businesses and consumers continue to embrace digital payment channels across Africa.

The performance highlights the growing demand for digital payment infrastructure across the continent and provides additional context for Flutterwave’s decision to strengthen its finance leadership as it pursues its next phase of expansion.