VFD Group appoints Ijeoma Emezie-Ezigbo as Deputy Managing Director

VFD Group Plc has announced the appointment of Ijeoma Emezie-Ezigbo as its Deputy Managing Director and Executive Director, effective October 5, 2026.

VFD Group Plc has announced the appointment of Ijeoma Emezie-Ezigbo as its Deputy Managing Director and Executive Director, effective October 5, 2026.

The financial services group disclosed the appointment in a notice filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on October 2 and signed by its Company Secretary, Gbeminiyi Shoda.

VFD Group said the appointment is expected to strengthen its governance framework and strategic oversight, drawing on Emezie-Ezigbo’s experience advising companies on transactions, mergers and acquisitions, valuation and financial strategy across several markets.

VFD shareholders to approve appointment

According to the company, the appointment remains subject to shareholders’ approval at a General Meeting as well as approvals from the relevant regulatory authorities.

Emezie-Ezigbo joins VFD Group with more than 20 years of experience spanning corporate finance, transaction advisory, mergers and acquisitions, business valuation and strategic financial management across Nigeria, Canada and other African markets.

Most recently, she served as Partner and Head of Transaction Services, West Africa at KPMG Nigeria.

Brief profile about Ijeoma Emezie-Ezigbo

Emezie-Ezigbo has held senior roles across financial services, professional services and multinational companies during a career spanning more than two decades.

Her professional experience includes roles at Stanbic IBTC Group, IBM Canada, Canadian Tire Corporation and KPMG in Nigeria and Canada.

At KPMG Nigeria, she rose to become Partner and Head of Transaction Services for West Africa, giving her exposure to transactions and corporate advisory mandates across the region.

Her appointment brings this experience into VFD Group’s executive leadership at a time when the investment company continues to oversee a portfolio of businesses across multiple segments of Nigeria’s financial services industry.

The company said her experience in transactions, valuation, corporate finance and strategic financial management is expected to support its governance, strategic oversight and long-term value creation objectives.

“The Board is satisfied that Mrs. Emezie-Ezigbo possesses the requisite competence, experience, integrity, and leadership capacity required for the position,” VFD Group said.

Education and professional qualifications

Emezie-Ezigbo holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, specialising in Marketing, from the University of Nigeria, where she graduated with First Class Honours.

She also holds a Master of Finance degree from Cass Business School in London and has completed the Advanced Management Programme at Lagos Business School.

Her professional qualifications cut across accounting and valuation in Nigeria, the United Kingdom and Canada.

She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), an Associate Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA UK), a Chartered Professional Accountant in Ontario, Canada, and a Certified Valuation Analyst with the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts.

Emezie-Ezigbo will join VFD Group’s executive leadership alongside Group Managing Director Nonso Okpala and Executive Directors Folajimi Adeleye and Morenike Ominike.The company’s board is chaired by Olatunde Busari (SAN).