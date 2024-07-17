President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, OON, as Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, effective, August 14, 2024.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by,Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, via his Facebook page.

She will succeed Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, CFR, who would retire on August 13, 2024.

Presidency seeks innovation in Nigeria’s civil Service

According to the president’s aide, the federal government expects the appointee to introduce innovation in the civil service, among others.

He added that the president expects adherence to relevant rules and laws guiding the civil service.

The presidency commended the outgoing head of service for her contribution and stewardship to the nation’s civil service.

The statement partly reads,

“Mrs. Walson-Jack was appointed as Federal Permanent Secretary in 2017 and has served in several Ministries.

“President Tinubu, while thanking the outgoing Head of Service for her stewardship, tasks the incoming Head of Service to discharge her duties with innovative flair, integrity, and stringent adherence to the extant rules and regulations of the Civil Service of the Federation.”

She is succeeding Yemi-Esan who started her career at the Federal Ministry of Health and rose to become a Director.

This is coming after Tinubu made series of the appointments last week including in the National Pension Commission, Nigeria Port Authority.

Brief profile of Walson-Jack

President BolaTinubu had named Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, a lawyer, as the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education (FME).

She was first appointed as permanent Secretary in 2017 by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Over the years, Mrs. Walson-Jack has served as Permanent Secretary in the Service Welfare Office of the Office of the Head Of Service of the Civil Service of the Federation, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, and the Federal Ministries of Power, Water Resources, and Sanitation.

She was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1987 and holds a holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Lagos.

She is married to Hon. Nimi Walson-Jack, a former General Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association(NBA).

The Federal Civil Service is one of the regulatory institutions for Nigeria workers in the federal government sector.