The federal government of Nigeria on Tuesday officially launched the Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP), targeting 2.5 million job creation in two years.

Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, officially launched the LEEP at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, giving more insights on the program.

This was disclosed in a statement by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications (Office of the Vice President) on 15th April 2025.

Nairametrics previously reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his Independence Day speech on October 1, 2024, revealed that the federal government would launch the Renewed Hope Labour LEEP, which is expected to create 2.5 million jobs.

LEEP is the fulfilment of FG’s promise

At the launching, the Vice President, Shettima, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to fulfilling his administration’s promise to build a Nigeria where members of the workforce can attain their full potential.

The VP said the administration is upskilling and reskilling the citizens in order to prepare them for both jobs that are available and those that are up ahead.

He stressed that the national initiative “is designed to expand employment opportunities, equip Nigerians with critical skills, and drive economic empowerment through innovation and technology.

“LEEP is the fulfilment of the promise made by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to build a national ecosystem where every Nigerian worker can reach their full potential and where technology enhances, not threatens, our labour market,” he added.

The VP appreciated the Minister and staff of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment for working hard to ensure LEEP unfolds into a reality, describing them as the quiet architects of progress.

“The Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme, LEEP, is a well-considered response to a pressing national need.

“As jobs become increasingly vulnerable to technological disruption, our duty is not to lament but to prepare. LEEP aims to provide comprehensive training that equips our people with the right skills to compete and contribute to today’s global economy.

“This intervention isn’t just about creating jobs. It is about transformation. LEEP targets all sectors of the economy, including the expanding Gig economy, and leverages technology to connect employers with a skilled and ready workforce,” he added.

The Vice President seized the moment to call for collaboration with the private sector, civil society organisations, trade unions and global partners, highlighting that the program is a collective effort that must not be left to the government alone.

More Insights

On her part, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mrs Barrister Nkeiruka Chidubem Onyejeocha, said the programme is aimed at expanding access to sustainable employment and stimulating vocational training.

The official noted that the current unemployment statistics are a clear and imminent danger for the country’s future.

In his remarks, the Director General of the National Directorate of Employment, Mr Silas Agara, said LEEP is a bold step by the administration of President Tinubu.

“LEEP was carefully articulated by the Ministry of Labour and Employment in collaboration with its parastatals to, among other goals, equip young Nigerians with employability skills in the bid to create wealth and contribute to the economic development of the country by creating 2.5 million jobs in two years,” the official stated.

The official expressed optimism that the program will decisively address the challenge of unemployment in Nigeria and reposition employment in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration.

What to know

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had, in March 2025, launched the Nigerian Youth Academy (NiYA) as part of the federal government’s effort to address Nigeria’s low human capital index ranking, unemployment, and other barriers.

This development comes even as the unemployment rate in Nigeria decreased to 4.3% in the second quarter of 2024, reflecting a 1-percentage-point drop from the 5.3% recorded in Q1 2024.