The Federal Government has concluded plans to relaunch its Renewed Hope National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (RH-NHGSFP) on May 29, 2025.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Yusuf Sununu, during a meeting with development partners, NGOs and government officials on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Abuja.

The relaunch is coming against the background of the controversies and fraud allegations that had trailed the programme.

Sununu revealed that the relaunch would take place on May 29 as part of activities to mark President Bola Tinubu’s second year in office.

He said the programme aims to combat child hunger and improve educational outcomes across the country, adding that its holistic design includes the provision of daily nutritious meals using locally sourced ingredients to support both children’s health and local farming communities.

10 million children to benefit

The minister stated that the programme is expected to benefit 10 million children as well as potentially increase school enrolment by 20% and academic performance by 15% by 2025.

He said, “The initiative aims to benefit 10 million children and could increase school enrolment by 20 per cent and academic performance by 15 per cent by 2025.

“Our mission is to feed every public school pupil in Primary One to Three, nurturing their potential and building the nation’s future.’

The programme is also designed to reduce malnutrition, boost school retention rates, and contribute meaningfully to national development.

Sununu described it as a major step toward fighting hunger, malnutrition, and low school enrollment across the country.

He urged community ownership, active parental involvement, and training for cooks, while noting the programme’s potential to empower women and smallholder farmers.

The government also promised reforms, improved monitoring, and collaboration to guarantee sustainability and measurable impact.

N100 billion allocation in the 2025 budget

The National Programme Manager of RH-NHGSFP, Dr Aderemi Adebowale, described the programme as an investment in the nation’s future.

She said the aim extends beyond feeding — it also includes empowering women, youth, and farmers through inclusive and sustainable practices.

Adebowale revealed that N100 billion has been allocated in the 2025 budget to scale up reach and deepen community impact.

She said, “The updated RH-NHGSFP will provide daily meals to public primary pupils using food grown and sourced locally.’’

Adebowale disclosed new QR-coded supply chains and real-time tracking for better transparency, quality control, and accountability.

According to her, the programme will fully integrate women, youth, cooks, and farmers, offering targeted training and income opportunities.

She said, “Nutritionists, health professionals, and supervisors will monitor food quality and assess pupil health and programme outcomes.

“The focus remains on local sourcing, especially through women-led cooperatives, aiming to reduce rural poverty by 40 per cent.’’

She said collaboration with the National Identity Management Commission will ensure all beneficiaries are registered and tracked.

