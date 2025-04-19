The Presidency has dismissed recent reports suggesting that Vice President Kashim Shettima was barred from accessing the Presidential Villa, describing the claims as “deliberate and well-planned orchestration of falsehood.”

In a statement issued on Saturday by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President), the Presidency said the reports were “totally fabricated” with the clear intent to mislead the public and sow discord within the highest levels of government.

Nkwocha noted that the Vice President has, in recent times, become the target of sustained campaigns of misinformation aimed at creating the illusion of tension between him and President Bola Tinubu.

“These mischievous and totally fabricated reports are all in a bid to cause confusion and insinuate total clash in the Presidency,” he said.

He added that the specific claim that armed military personnel prevented Shettima from entering the Aso Rock Villa is not only baseless but a product of “wishful thinking” from the imaginations of malicious actors.

“The recent publication by some obscure blogs alleging that armed military units have barricaded the Vice President from accessing the Presidential Villa is not only the wildest expression of wishful thinking but a clear indication that the purveyors of these tales have exhausted both ink and imagination,” the statement read.

“It is a story so far removed from reality that it can only be entertained by those unfamiliar with the inner workings of the Nigerian government.”

Context and recent developments

This development follows earlier attempts to spread falsehoods regarding political campaign materials bearing the image of President Tinubu, claims that the Presidency also recently denied. Nkwocha said such actions are part of a broader and desperate strategy to erode public trust in the Tinubu-Shettima administration.

“These stories reflect a desperate attempt to undermine the President and his Deputy’s fidelity to the rule of law and our constitution,” Nkwocha stated.

The Presidency emphasised that there is no rift between Tinubu and Shettima, and such fabricated tales are a failed effort to distort the reality of a strong working relationship between the two leaders.

Shettima remains focused

According to Nkwocha, Vice President Shettima is undistracted and continues to perform his constitutional duties diligently. He reiterated that Shettima has no interest in joining what he described as a “media circus” orchestrated by enemies of the administration.

“He does not have the luxury of time for distractions, particularly those born of the imagination of individuals intent on creating smoke where there is no fire,” Nkwocha said.

“It is understandable, though regrettable, that the mischief-makers continue to underestimate the strength of the bond and goodwill between the President and the Vice President.”

The Presidency called on Nigerians and media professionals to remain vigilant and to verify sensitive political claims before spreading them.

Nkwocha also praised patriotic citizens who have actively rejected fake news and continued to support the administration.

He commended Nigerians across all divides who continue to express goodwill towards the Tinubu administration and who have taken it upon themselves to fight the spread of fake news.