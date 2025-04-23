Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has urged ECOWAS nations to deepen economic cooperation and support intra-regional trade, emphasizing that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) must serve as a catalyst for genuine transformation across the region.

His remarks reinforce the need for West African countries to prioritize economic integration, education, innovation, and skill development to fully unlock the continent’s future potential.

Speaking on Tuesday in Accra, Ghana, during the launch of a series of events commemorating ECOWAS’ Golden Jubilee, Tinubu, represented by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, outlined a vision of ECOWAS as a “Community of People” rather than just a community of states.

Strengthening Regional Unity and Economic Growth

He urged member nations to embrace policies that uplift citizens, enhance education systems, and foster greater economic collaboration.

As Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, Tinubu praised the regional body’s accomplishments, highlighting its contributions to trade liberalization and its role in lifting millions out of poverty.

“Today, we celebrate numerous remarkable achievements that distinguish ECOWAS as the most successful regional economic community on the African continent.

“In five decades, we have established one of Africa’s most vibrant free trade areas, fostering intra-regional commerce and lifting millions from poverty,” he stated.

Challenges Facing ECOWAS and the Path Forward

Despite notable successes, Tinubu acknowledged that ECOWAS has endured challenges, including political instability, economic hardship, infrastructure deficits, and security threats.

He emphasized that despite these obstacles, the region must remain committed to economic development, stability, and prosperity.

“We have faced political instability, economic hardship, infrastructural deficits, and security threats. But we remain undaunted. Despite our shared vision, too many of our citizens still live in poverty, too many of our children lack access to quality education, and too many of our youth remain unemployed, disillusioned, or forced to seek opportunities abroad,” Tinubu added.

What you should know

Echoing Tinubu’s call for human capital investment, Ghana’s President John Mahama emphasized the need for ECOWAS to be seen as a living organization rather than a bureaucratic institution.

He announced that Ghana will provide 1,000 scholarships to university students across the ECOWAS subregion, aiming to expand educational opportunities and empower young people within West Africa.

The anniversary event also featured the official unveiling of the ECOWAS Golden Jubilee logo and theme, marking the beginning of a year-long series of celebrations dedicated to reflecting on the regional body’s achievements and outlining strategies for future progress.

As ECOWAS commemorates 50 years of economic and political cooperation, leaders are positioning AfCFTA as a cornerstone for prosperity, stressing the urgency of trade harmonization, economic reforms, and collective resilience to navigate the next phase of growth.