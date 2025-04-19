The Presidency has responded to comments made by Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, running mate to Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election, over his recent remarks casting doubt on President Bola Tinubu’s chances of securing a second term in 2027.

In a post shared on Saturday via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Sunday Dare, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, described Baba-Ahmed’s arguments as “illogical,” dismissing his recent television interview as incoherent and lacking in substance.

“Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed’s ‘illogical logic’ was all over the place in his recent interview with a television channel. He peddled arguments that were flawed, devoid of reason and empty,” Dare said.

Criticising Baba-Ahmed’s political analysis, Dare stated that the former vice-presidential candidate’s commentary resembled the baseless predictions of self-styled prophets. He went on to label the Obi-Baba-Ahmed political alliance as a “double whammy” in Nigeria’s political space, noting that their public appearances bring more confusion than clarity.

“If listening to a Peter Obi interview was a punishment, listening to Baba-Ahmed, his defunct running mate, is a torment,” he added.

Dare argued that Baba-Ahmed’s attempt to discredit President Tinubu’s re-election prospects was based on parochial sentiments and theoretical assumptions rather than a grounded understanding of political realities. He emphasised that political leadership demands experience, courage, and vision—qualities he claims President Tinubu has consistently demonstrated.

“If theories could fly, Yusuf Baba Ahmed and all the other Presidential Wannabes (PW) could have become President since. But politics is not for theorists or the faint-hearted,” he said.

Tinubu is making tough choices

On the issue of President Tinubu’s performance, Dare dismissed Baba-Ahmed’s claims that the administration has not lived up to its promises. He cited recent economic reforms and international endorsements, including a statement by the IMF praising Tinubu’s policies for placing Nigeria’s economy on firmer footing.

“The positive impacts of the tough choices the President Tinubu has made in the interest of the country are already being felt, and the economic indices are there to prove this,” Dare noted, referencing IMF Mission Chief Schimmelpfennig’s comment that “Tinubu’s reforms have put the economy in a better position to navigate this external environment.”

Looking ahead to the 2027 elections, the Presidential aide expressed strong confidence in Tinubu’s victory, arguing that his administration’s performance and strategic reforms will clear the path to a comfortable win.

“In 2027, Baba Ahmed and the other PWs will need all the marines available to defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who in about two years has demonstrated his capacity to govern and to re-engineer Nigeria in a way hitherto unknown,” Dare concluded.

He further advised Baba-Ahmed to “seriously consider how to rehabilitate his failed political career, an intervention he urgently needs,” the presidential aide said.

What you should know:

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed served as Peter Obi’s running mate in the 2023 general election under the Labour Party.

Baba-Ahmed, in his recent interview, has advised President Tinubu not to contest the 2027 presidential election.

President Bola Tinubu has faced both praise and criticism since assuming office, particularly over controversial economic reforms such as fuel subsidy removal and currency unification.

The Presidency continues to defend these policies as necessary for long-term economic stability, with international institutions such as the IMF showing cautious optimism.