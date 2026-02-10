The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seeking to reposition Nigerian civil servants as active investors by encouraging deeper participation in the capital market to improve retirement security and access to housing.

The push was disclosed by the SEC during a strategic engagement with the Head of Service of the Federation, Dame Didi Walson-Jack, and senior civil service officials, according to statements from the regulator.

The initiative aligns financial literacy, pension outcomes, and housing access as part of a broader effort to strengthen long-term savings culture within the public sector and deepen domestic capital market participation.

What SEC is saying

SEC Director-General, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, said the capital market must be seen as a practical financial tool for public servants rather than a distant financial system.

He noted that salary dependence alone is insufficient for long-term financial security and urged civil servants to align their personal financial outcomes with national economic performance.

“The capital market is a platform for wealth creation and financial security. Our collective goal should be to move civil servants from being just salary earners to becoming active investors and beneficiaries of economic growth.”

“A financially literate civil service is a more stable, productive and secure workforce. Through targeted workshops, seminars and digital learning, civil servants can be empowered to make informed financial decisions.”

“Many of the victims of Ponzi schemes are civil servants; this is a great challenge. We are finding solutions to problems, so as part of this collaboration, we will be happy to sensitize civil servants on Ponzi schemes and the dangers of patronizing them.”

Agama added that structured engagement between the SEC and civil service institutions would improve trust in regulated investment products and strengthen investor confidence.

More insights

The SEC noted that millions of Nigerian civil servants are already exposed to the capital market through the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

According to the regulator, pension assets are invested across government securities, equities, infrastructure funds and other regulated instruments, making market performance a key determinant of retirement outcomes.

Improved financial literacy could deepen civil servants’ understanding of how pension assets are invested and how returns are generated.

Voluntary participation in regulated products such as mutual funds, bonds and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) could complement pension savings.

Capital market instruments could support housing access through REITs and mortgage-backed securities when aligned with supportive policies.

The SEC proposed institutional collaboration, including a joint standing committee and integration of capital market education into training programmes at bodies such as the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON).

The Commission said aligning civil service efficiency with capital market innovation would support sustainable economic development.

Why this matters

The engagement signals a coordinated policy push to reposition Nigeria’s civil service as a financially empowered workforce.

By encouraging structured savings and investment, regulators believe civil servants can play a stronger role in domestic capital formation.

Deeper capital market participation by civil servants could expand long-term domestic investment pools.

Improved financial literacy may strengthen confidence in pension assets and regulated investment instruments.

Capital market-linked housing frameworks could offer scalable solutions to persistent public sector housing challenges.

Institutional collaboration between regulators and the civil service could improve policy transmission and investor confidence.

The SEC believes that financially secure public servants are better positioned to support economic stability and growth.

What you should know

The SEC’s engagement forms part of a broader strategy to deepen domestic participation in Nigeria’s capital market.

The regulator is focusing on long-term savings culture, pension confidence and inclusive access to investment opportunities within the public sector.

Nigeria’s Contributory Pension Scheme already channels long-term savings into capital market instruments.

Regulated products such as mutual funds, bonds and REITs offer diversified pathways for wealth accumulation.

Financial literacy is increasingly viewed as central to retirement security and workforce productivity.

Policy coordination between regulators and the civil service is expected to support individual financial stability and national economic resilience.

With policy alignment gaining momentum, the SEC says integrating civil servants more deeply into the capital market ecosystem could strengthen both retirement outcomes and Nigeria’s long-term economic growth.