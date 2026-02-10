Banana Island, Ikoyi, has officially banned short-let and Airbnb-style rentals following reports of criminal activity linked to transient occupants.

Nairametrics can confirm that the ban is in effect, although the Banana Island Property Owners & Residents Association (BIPORAL) declined to comment on the cause.

Reports from online sources indicate that eight criminal suspects were apprehended after using short-let units as bases for thefts in the exclusive waterfront estate.

What they are saying

The ban has sparked debates around estate security, housing affordability, and investor exposure. Nigerians on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) expressed both support and criticism of the measure.

Nonso (@Kessiedoll)

Nonso (@Kessiedoll) criticised what she described as the excessive expansion of short-let rentals across Lagos, arguing that the growing conversion of residential apartments into nightly rentals has worsened housing scarcity and pushed up rent levels for long-term tenants.

Mr Incredible (@incredibledude9)

Mr Incredible (@incredibledude9) warned that sudden policy decisions could disrupt investments, noting that property owners who financed luxury apartments for short-let use may struggle to meet mortgage obligations if regulatory changes abruptly affect projected revenues.

Riempito Di Nero (@RiempitoN)

Riempito Di Nero (@RiempitoN) supported the ban, arguing that short-let apartments had effectively turned secure residential estates into anonymous hotels where guest vetting was weak, thereby increasing security risks within gated communities.

Unpopular Opinion (@Andy_Dgr8)

Unpopular Opinion (@Andy_Dgr8) described short-let apartments as growing security and social risks, alleging that weak guest screening could allow criminal activity within estates while also contributing to disruptive behaviour and declining community standards.

Talkyourtalk (@Talkingyourtalk)

Talkyourtalk (@Talkingyourtalk) expressed surprise that short-let apartments operated within Banana Island, arguing that the transient flow of unfamiliar guests conflicted with expectations of exclusivity and tightly controlled access within luxury residential estates.

Prettypolitico (@prettypolitico2)

Prettypolitico (@prettypolitico2) noted that several global cities have already implemented strict regulations on short-term rentals, suggesting that the Banana Island decision aligns with broader international trends rather than representing an unusual policy move.

Adetola Adedeji (@Adetolaa_a)

Adetola Adedeji (@Adetolaa_a) argued that the rapid conversion of residential apartments into short-let units has contributed to rising rents in Lagos, while calling for policymakers to consider regulatory frameworks adopted in cities such as Paris and Berlin.

Backstory

On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, reports confirmed that short-let rentals have been banned in Banana Island, one of Nigeria’s most exclusive residential estates, home to high-net-worth individuals.

The Banana Island Property Owners and Residents Association (BIPORAL) announced that all short-let and Airbnb-style rentals would be prohibited starting February 9, following a raid at George Residences on Femi Pedro Street.

Reports indicate that the suspects had used the short-let units as operational bases for several months, carrying out thefts across the estate, which is known for its multimillion-naira mansions.

According to the association, the ban aims to restore security and protect the privacy of residents, responding to growing concerns about the use of transient rentals within the enclave.

What you should know

There has been a noticeable trend of landlords and property investors in Lagos shifting from traditional long-term leases to short-let apartments, driven by higher returns, reduced tenant risk, and strong demand, especially from Nigerians in the diaspora.

Operators who spoke to Nairametrics explained that even at moderate occupancy, short-let units can outperform conventional rentals, allowing owners to recover initial investments quickly.

Short-let arrangements also provide more predictable income, reduce wear and tear, and allow owners the flexibility to occupy their units when needed.

Some stakeholders in the real estate industry argue that the rapid expansion of short-let rentals has contributed to rising rents in high-demand Lagos neighborhoods.

The growing competition in the sector has also led operators to invest in luxury finishes, professional management, and premium amenities to attract clients.