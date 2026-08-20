UBA appoints Ibrahim Puri as Non-Executive Director

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has appointed Ibrahim Ajimasu Puri as a Non-Executive Director of the bank.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has appointed Ibrahim Ajimasu Puri as a Non-Executive Director of the bank.

This was disclosed in a regulatory filing with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Thursday and signed by the Group Company Secretary and Legal Counsel, Bili A. Odum.

The appointment is subject to approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

What they are saying

According to the disclosure, the UBA Board approved Puri’s appointment and expressed confidence that his extensive experience would strengthen the bank’s leadership.

“The Board approved the appointment of Mr. Ibrahim Ajimasu Puri as a Non-Executive Director of the Bank, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria,” the statement read in part.

UBA Group Chairman, Tony O. Elumelu, congratulated Puri on his appointment, saying his experience and expertise would contribute to the continued growth of the financial institution.

“The Board is confident that his extensive experience, depth of expertise and sound judgement will further strengthen the Board and contribute meaningfully to the continued growth and success of the Group.”

Puri brings over 35 years’ experience

Puri is a financial services executive with more than 35 years of experience spanning banking, fintech, telecommunications and fast-moving consumer goods.

He previously served as an Executive Director on UBA’s Board before retiring from the position in 2022.

He currently serves as a Non-Executive Director on the boards of Nigerian Breweries Plc and 9mobile, among other organisations.

Puri has participated in executive programmes at Harvard University, the University of Oxford and Euromoney London. He also holds a Master’s degree in Banking and Finance from Bayero University, Kano.

His professional expertise includes structured finance, negotiation, corporate governance and business turnaround management.

Get up to speed

Puri’s appointment comes a day before Elumelu is scheduled to retire from UBA’s Board.

UBA had previously announced that Elumelu would retire as Group Chairman on August 21, 2026, after completing the 12-year tenure limit applicable to non-executive directors.

The bank also announced the appointment of Emmanuel N. Nnorom, currently a Non-Executive Director, as the incoming Group Chairman, effective August 21, 2026.

UBA said Elumelu’s tenure was marked by significant expansion, transforming the bank into one of Africa’s leading financial institutions with operations across 20 African countries and financial centres on four continents.

What you should know

The board appointment comes as UBA navigates a mixed earnings performance in 2026.

The Group reported a profit before tax of N160.66 billion in the first quarter of 2026, down 21.35% from N204.26 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

However, gross earnings increased by 4.86% year-on-year to N801.42 billion, supported by growth in both interest and non-interest income.

UBA currently employs about 30,000 people across its operations and serves more than 50 million customers globally.