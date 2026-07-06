The man inheriting Tony Elumelu’s boardroom: Meet Emmanuel Nnorom, incoming UBA Chairman

On Monday, July 6, 2026, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) announced that billionaire investor Tony Elumelu is set to retire as Group Chairman after 12 years.

On Monday, July 6, 2026, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) announced that billionaire investor Tony Elumelu is set to retire as Group Chairman after 12 years.

The Group also revealed the executive chosen to inherit one of Africa’s most influential banking boardrooms: Emmanuel N. Nnorom.

The leadership transition takes effect on August 21, subject to regulatory processes, marking the end of Elumelu’s tenure under the Central Bank of Nigeria’s corporate governance limits for non-executive directors.

For Nnorom, the appointment caps more than four decades in banking, finance, auditing and corporate leadership, much of it spent helping shape institutions that have become household names in Nigeria’s financial sector.

Emmanuel Nnorom’s early life and education

Nnorom’s career spans more than four decades across banking, finance, auditing and corporate leadership.

Born on April 7, 1958, he studied accounting and related services at Templeton College, Oxford University, completing the programme in 1996 before embarking on a series of senior management roles that established him as one of Nigeria’s most experienced banking executives.

He joined Diamond Bank Plc in January 1996 as General Manager for Operations and Branch Businesses, overseeing branch operations until May 1998. He later held brief executive roles as Senior Consultant at Equitorial Trust Bank between August and October 1998 before becoming Executive Director of Operations at Liberty Merchant Bank from November 1998 to November 1999.

His career trajectory

In January 2001, Nnorom was appointed General Manager for Finance and Planning at NUB International Bank, a position he held until April 2004. He subsequently moved to Standard Trust Bank as General Manager for Operations and Control, remaining there until July 2005 before the bank’s merger with United Bank for Africa.

His career accelerated at UBA, where he spent more than eight years rising through the executive ranks.

Beginning as General Manager for External Reporting in August 2005, he was promoted to Group Chief Operating Officer in April 2008, followed by appointments as Executive Director for Group Office in April 2009, Executive Director for Finance in July 2010 and Executive Director for Risk in March 2012.

In January 2013, he was named Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of UBA Africa, overseeing the lender’s operations across the continent during a period of rapid regional expansion.

Nnorom joined Heirs Holdings in January 2014 as President and Chief Operating Officer, helping oversee the investment company’s growing portfolio across financial services, energy, healthcare, hospitality and infrastructure.

Eight months later, in September 2014, he was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp), where he led the diversified conglomerate’s businesses spanning power generation, hospitality, agribusiness and energy.

During his tenure, Transcorp expanded its strategic investments, including interests in the Ughelli Power Plant, Transcorp Hotels and Teragro Commodities, while strengthening its position as one of Nigeria’s largest listed conglomerates with roughly 300,000 shareholders.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and an honorary member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).