Lafarge Africa Plc has officially changed its corporate name to HBM Nigeria Plc.

Lafarge Africa Plc has officially changed its corporate name to HBM Nigeria Plc.

The development was disclosed in a statement dated June 23, 2026, and signed by the Company’s Secretary and Legal Director, Adewunmi Alode, notifying the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), shareholders, stakeholders and the investing public.

According to the company, the name change was approved by shareholders at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on April 30, 2026, and has now received formal regulatory approval from the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

What they are saying

In the statement, the company said the CAC has issued a new Certificate of Incorporation reflecting the transition from Lafarge Africa Plc to HBM Nigeria Plc.

“This is to formally notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), our esteemed shareholders, stakeholders and the general investing public that Lafarge Africa Plc has officially changed its corporate name to HBM Nigeria Plc,” the company stated.

It described the move as a key component of a broader corporate rebranding initiative aimed at aligning the business with its evolving strategic direction.

“This strategic name change is a pivotal step in our ongoing corporate rebranding exercise. It reflects our evolved business vision, long-term growth objectives and our renewed commitment to delivering superior value to our stakeholders,” the statement added.

The company also reassured shareholders that existing share certificates and electronic shareholdings remain valid and will be updated automatically by its registrars.

More insights

The name change comes months after the reported completion of a $1 billion acquisition of the cement manufacturer by Chinese investors, a transaction that signaled a major shift in the company’s ownership structure.

Industry observers view the rebranding as part of a broader effort to reposition the company for its next phase of growth while consolidating its presence in Nigeria’s highly competitive cement and building materials market.

The latest transition represents the fourth major corporate name change since the company was established.

The business originally operated as West Africa Portland Cement Company (WAPCO), one of Nigeria’s oldest cement manufacturers.

Following the acquisition of Blue Circle Industries by Lafarge, the company adopted the name Lafarge Cement WAPCO Nigeria Plc, combining the global Lafarge brand with its established WAPCO heritage.

In 2014, after the merger of Lafarge and Holcim’s African operations, shareholders approved another rebranding that resulted in the adoption of the Lafarge Africa Plc identity. The move consolidated Nigerian and South African assets under a unified pan-African platform.

With the latest transition to HBM Nigeria Plc, the company is seeking to align its corporate identity with its new ownership structure and long-term strategic ambitions.

What you should know

The rebranding comes on the back of a strong financial performance in 2025.

The company reported revenue of N1.1 trillion for the year, representing a 53% increase from N696.8 billion recorded in 2024.

Profit after tax surged by 173% to N273 billion, driven by strong sales volumes, improved plant stability, disciplined cost management, enhanced distribution efficiency and effective financial management.

Operating profit more than doubled to N392 billion, while earnings per share rose from N6.22 to N17.

The company attributed the performance to the successful execution of its four-point growth strategy, operational excellence initiatives and continued focus on delivering long-term value to shareholders.

The transition to HBM Nigeria Plc marks the beginning of a new chapter for one of Nigeria’s largest building materials companies as it seeks to build on recent momentum and strengthen its market position.