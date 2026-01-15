Abdul Samad Rabiu, the chairman of Nigeria’s BUA Group, has said he would proceed with a previously announced $500,000 reward.

This is despite Nigeria not making it to the Africa Cup of Nations Final 2025.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles were eliminated from the finals on Wednesday night after losing 4–2 on penalties to host nation Morocco in a closely contested semifinal at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

The match ended level after regulation time.

In a statement posted on his official social media account, Rabiu described the team’s effort as courageous and deserving of national recognition.

“You fought with your hearts, gave your all, and showed true courage on the pitch,” Rabiu wrote. “Every Nigerian is proud of you.”

Rabiu said the financial pledge, first announced earlier in the competition, would be honored in full as an acknowledgement of the team’s commitment and the sense of unity it generated among Nigerians at home and abroad.

What he said

He stressed that the spirit, passion and unity displayed by the team were what truly mattered.

He noted that the players gave everything on the field, describing the effort as worthy of celebration, and announced that he would still fulfil his pledge of $500,000 as a token of appreciation for their remarkable journey.

“Sometimes, even our best efforts don’t bring the outcome we hope for, but the spirit, passion, and unity you displayed are what truly matter.

“You left everything on the field, and that is worthy of celebration. As a token of appreciation for your remarkable journey and effort, I am still going ahead to fulfill the pledge of $500,000 USD. This is in recognition of your hard work, dedication, and the joy you have brought to our nation.”

He also said Nigeria went into the semi-final as one of the tournament’s most consistent teams, built on a disciplined defence and quick counter-attacks, but despite holding their own against Morocco in open play, the Super Eagles were eventually undone in the penalty shootout as the hosts converted four of their kicks to reach the final.

The loss marked another near miss for Nigeria at the continental level, extending the team’s wait for an AFCON title since its last triumph in 2013.

What you should know

Early in the tournament, Abdul Samad Rabiu, chairman of the BUA Group, announced a $1.5 million incentive package to spur the team toward a fourth continental title. The pledge was performance-based: $500,000 for winning the semifinal and reaching the final, and an additional $1 million if Nigeria went on to lift the trophy.

The announcement drew public attention and highlighted the growing role of private-sector support in Nigerian football, where funding gaps have frequently complicated tournament preparations.

Rabiu’s pledge came against the backdrop of reported unrest within the Super Eagles camp. Ahead of the quarterfinals, players were said to have threatened to boycott training and travel arrangements over unpaid bonuses and allowances, a familiar issue in the administration of the national team.

The standoff raised concerns about a possible disruption to Nigeria’s AFCON campaign at a critical moment. However, the situation was resolved following intervention by the federal government.

Providing clarification, Shehu Dikko, chairman of the National Sports Commission, said President Bola Tinubu had approved the Super Eagles’ full AFCON 2025 budget on November 14, 2025, aligning the NSC, the Nigeria Football Federation, and the players. He described the delay as administrative rather than political.