Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has announced a $1.5million cash reward for Nigeria’s Super Eagles if they emerge champions of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Rabiu pledged $500,000 bonus should the team win their semi-final encounter and secure a place in the final.

He also announced an additional $1 million if the team go on to win the tournament on Sunday.

The billionaire industrialist made the announcement on Saturday via his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, following Nigeria’s 2–0 victory over Algeria in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

The win, secured in Marrakech, booked the Super Eagles a semi-final clash against host nation Morocco, scheduled for Wednesday.

What the BUA Chairman is saying

Congratulating the players on what he described as a brilliant performance, Rabiu praised the team for inspiring Nigerians both at home and abroad.

“To encourage you, I pledge USD $500,000 to the players upon winning the semi-final, with an additional USD $50,000 for every goal scored,” he said.

He added that a bigger reward awaits the team if they go all the way to win the final.

“Should you go on to win the final, I further pledge USD $1,000,000, plus USD $100,000 for each goal scored in the final,” Rabiu stated.

Tinubu applauds Super Eagles, assures national support

President Bola Tinubu also congratulated the Super Eagles on their victory over Algeria and qualification for the semi-finals.

In a post on his official X handle, @officialABAT, the President praised the team’s display and reaffirmed the nation’s backing.

“Brilliant performance… inspiring,” Tinubu wrote.

“Go, Super Eagles! You have the support of all Nigerians,” he added.

Osimhen, Adams seal quarter-final win

Nigeria’s victory over Algeria was sealed by second-half goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams, extending the Super Eagles’ unbeaten run in the competition to five matches with a 100% record.

The team will now face host nation Morocco in what is expected to be a high-stakes semi-final as Nigeria pushes for a fourth AFCON title.

What you should know

The Nigerian team had threatened to boycott training and decline travel arrangements for the quarter-final game over unpaid bonuses.

But the situation was quickly handled by the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, said President Bola Tinubu approved the Super Eagles’ entire AFCON 2025 budget as far back as November 14, 2025, aligning all stakeholders, including the NSC, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the players.