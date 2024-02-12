The Nigeria Super Eagles may not have secured the championship title, but the financial outlook is positive as they are set to receive N5.9 billion ($4 million) as the runner-up prize money.

Despite their 2-1 defeat to the hosts, Cote d’Ivoire, in the Africa Cup of Nations final at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium during the 34th edition of the tournament, the financial reward is noteworthy.

According to the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF), the winner, Cote d’Ivoire, will be awarded $7 million for their triumph in the TotalEnergies AFCON Côte d’Ivoire 2023.

“The Runner-up of the TotalEnergies AFCON Côte d’Ivoire 2023 will now get $4 million. Each of the two semi-finalists will receive $2.5 million and each of the four quarter-finalists, $1.3 million.”

The President of CAF Dr Patrice Motsepe said: “CAF has made significant progress over the past two years in increasing the Prize Money of the AFCON and all its other major competitions. We have increased the Prize Money of the AFCON Winner to USD 7 000 000 which is a 40% increase from the previous AFCON Prize Money. I am confident that a portion of the Prize Money will contribute to developing football and also benefit all the football stakeholders, as well as assist our Member Associations with their administrations.”

The Super Eagles were gunning for a fourth AFCON title, while the Elephants earned their third title, having only won in 1992 and 2015.

Both teams advanced from Group A, with Equatorial Guinea topping the table with a joint seven points and three goals difference. However, the Elephants made it out as the fourth third-place team.

What you should know

Cote d’Ivoire clinched its third African title in a comeback at the packed Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.

Although the Super Eagles took an early lead with a goal from William Ekong, Franck Kessie’s equalizer and a late strike from Sebastian Haller secured the victory for the Elephants.

Despite facing adversity in the group stages, Cote d’Ivoire, led by interim boss Emerse Fae, staged a turnaround to claim the championship.

Haller’s winning goal changed the tune of the game at the ninth minute bringing the AFCON 2023 cup back to the home country. Overall, it was a good run for both Nigeria and the Ivory Coast.