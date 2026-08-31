Lady Doja Allen expands Cardinal Broadcasting with 93.5 Area FM 

Lady Doja Allen, the chief executive of Cardinal Broadcasting Limited, is expanding the company’s presence in Nigeria’s radio industry with the launch of 93.5 Area FM, adding a second station to the company’s portfolio.

Lady Doja Allen, the chief executive of Cardinal Broadcasting Limited, is expanding the company’s presence in Nigeria’s radio industry with the launch of 93.5 Area FM, adding a second station to the company’s portfolio.

Cardinal Broadcasting operates City 101.5 FM, a Lagos-based radio station.

The addition of Area FM marks a shift for the company from operating a single radio brand toward building a broader broadcasting business, according to a statement shared by the company.

The move comes in an industry where some of Nigeria’s largest privately owned radio networks have been built by a small group of male executives and entrepreneurs.

What they are saying

According to the statement shared by the company, she has spent more than 15 years at Cardinal Broadcasting and has been involved in the management and development of City FM. As managing director and chief executive, she is responsible for the company’s strategic direction, business development and broadcasting operations.

The launch of Area FM gives Cardinal Broadcasting an opportunity to target audiences beyond the positioning of City FM. The new station is expected to focus on the language, culture and everyday experiences of a broad range of listeners.

That distinction could allow the company to divide its audience across two brands, potentially giving advertisers more options for reaching specific demographic and interest groups.

Nigeria has one of Africa’s largest and most competitive media markets, with radio remaining an important source of news, entertainment and public information. At the same time, broadcasters face increasing competition from social media, streaming services and other digital platforms for audience attention and advertising spending.

The expansion therefore comes at a time when radio operators are under pressure to understand changing listening habits and develop business models that can work across traditional and digital platforms.

For Cardinal Broadcasting, the second station provides an opportunity to test whether the experience gained from running City FM can be applied to another brand with a different audience proposition.

It also gives the company room to develop a larger media operation, potentially with separate stations serving different segments of Lagos’ diverse population.

What you should know

Ameen Mousalli is associated with the AIM Group, whose radio interests include Wazobia FM, Nigeria Info and Cool FM. Chris Ubosi, who previously worked with the group, founded Megalectrics Limited, which operates Classic FM, The Beat FM, Naija FM and Lagos Talks.

Tajudeen Adepetu, chairman of Group8, formerly known as Consolidated Media Associates, has also built a portfolio that includes Soundcity Radio Network, Correct FM and Urban96 Radio, alongside the company’s television interests.

Allen’s expansion places her among the executives seeking to build a larger radio business rather than relying on a single station.

Allen’s role is notable in an industry in which some of the best-known private radio groups have historically been led by men. But the significance of the development ultimately rests on whether Cardinal Broadcasting can turn the additional frequency into a sustainable business.

The launch of 93.5 Area FM thus represents both an expansion of Allen’s responsibilities and a new stage in Cardinal Broadcasting’s attempt to establish itself as a multi-station radio operator.