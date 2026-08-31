SIAT Group Celebrates Legacy, Leadership and People Behind the Group’s Journey

SIAT Group (Société d’Investissement pour l’Agriculture Tropicale NV), a leading African agro-industrial group and majority shareholder of Presco Plc, recently hosted an intimate and thoughtfully curated event to celebrate its legacy, leadership and the people who have shaped its journey at the SIAT Forward event, held on Friday, August 21, 2026. Held under the theme […]

SIAT Group (Société d’Investissement pour l’Agriculture Tropicale NV), a leading African agro-industrial group and majority shareholder of Presco Plc, recently hosted an intimate and thoughtfully curated event to celebrate its legacy, leadership and the people who have shaped its journey at the SIAT Forward event, held on Friday, August 21, 2026.

Held under the theme “Legacy, Leadership & the Future,” the event brought together SIAT’s founding family, retired Directors, Board members, company executives, financial partners and other stakeholders. The evening was an opportunity to reflect on the Group’s history, recognise those who helped build and sustain the business, and celebrate the continuity of a legacy that has evolved across generations, countries and communities.

At the heart of the evening was a celebration of the Vandebeeck family, whose entrepreneurial vision was instrumental in establishing SIAT. Incorporated under Belgian law in 1991 under the leadership of Pierre Vandebeeck, SIAT’s journey in Africa began with the acquisition of Presco in Nigeria that same year. The Group subsequently expanded its footprint across the continent, including through the acquisition of Ghana Oil Palm Development Company (GOPDC) in 1995.

Reflecting on the significance of the event, Rasheed Sarumi, Group Chief Executive Officer, Saroafrica International Limited and Chairman, Presco Plc, said ‘’We are gathered this evening not simply to mark an occasion, but to celebrate a milestone. For decades, this Group has grown across borders and generations through the vision of the founding family and the dedication of those who came before us and those who have carried that vision forward. Many of you in this room were part of building that story. Today is about saying thank you to those who built it, stayed, served, and to those who continue to carry it forward. We do not stand as something new, but as something continued’.

Speaking on behalf of the founding family, Marie Vandebeeck said: “When I think of the legacy of SIAT Group, I don’t first think of hectares and tons of palm oil. I think of people, because ultimately, this business was built over many years. Often, in places where building successful companies requires more than capital and ambition, this is the greatest achievement of SIAT. Above all, you need to believe in the future. This philosophy became the DNA of SIAT, and nowhere is it more visible than in Presco. What Presco became today did not happen overnight. It is the result of decades of persistence, investment and the role of exceptional Nigerian organisations. There was certainly risk and uncertainty; that’s part of the entrepreneurial journey. But there was also a fundamental conviction that it was possible to build a world-class agricultural business in Africa. I am proud of the many talented people who joined this company, stayed, developed and assumed great responsibilities.”

The event also provided an opportunity to look ahead, with Adewale Arikawe, Group Chief Executive Officer, SIAT Group, speaking on the responsibility of the current leadership to build on the foundations established by previous generations. He said: “Our responsibility as a team is to take SIAT to the next level — to build something bigger, bolder and more impactful. This is not just a simple vision; it is a call to action. At SIAT, we are fully committed to being an integrated agriculture business, sustainably growing, processing and marketing agricultural resources to create value for our people and shareholders. The Group is growing, and with that growth comes a greater responsibility to our people, our shareholders and all our stakeholders. This is a journey, and our responsibility is to keep building on what has been established, keep growing and make SIAT bigger and stronger.”

The gathering was attended by a cross-section of leaders and stakeholders who have contributed to SIAT’s evolution, including Chief Atedo Peterside, former Board member, Presco Plc; Reji George, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Presco Plc; Felix Nwabuko, former Group Chief Executive Officer, SIAT NV and Institutional Adviser, Presco Plc; among others.

Today, SIAT operates integrated agricultural businesses across Africa, with operations spanning plantation development, cultivation, processing and downstream activities. Through its businesses in Nigeria and Ghana, the Group employs more than 17,000 people and supports thousands of smallholder farmers and rural communities.

For more information on SIAT Group, Presco Plc., and GOPDC, visit www.siat-group.com, www.presco-plc.com, and www.gopdc-ltd.com