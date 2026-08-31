Lekki gardens keeps getting away with what’s shutting down everyone else

Over 19,000 homes delivered in an economy that has buried entire competitors. How?

Look around Nigeria’s real estate sector in 2026 and you will notice something uncomfortable.

Sites have gone quiet. The cranes have stopped. Developers who were everywhere in 2019 have politely disappeared. Customers who paid deposits three years ago are still refreshing their phones for updates that never come.

Between currency volatility, cement price shocks, dollar-linked material costs, contractor squeezes and buyer caution, this is not a market where average companies survive. It is a market where average companies shutdown.

And then there is Lekki Gardens — which somehow keeps doing the exact thing everyone else has stopped doing: delivering homes.

The numbers make a strong point for a business that can be trusted for years to come. Over 19,000 customers delivered to.

15,000 of those customers came back and bought more than one home. 14 completed projects across Lagos, Abuja, Rivers and Ogun.

12 ongoing developments with more than 1,400 units already sold. Only 750 customers left in the current delivery pipeline.

A ₦25 billion SEC-approved Commercial Paper Programme, with the most recent ₦11.45 billion Series 2 issuance oversubscribed.

Over 50 kilometres of roads and drainage built across project sites, the kind of infrastructure most developers would rather wait for the government to provide.

So, what is the secret?

There isn’t one. There is a habit.

The habit started fifteen years ago, when thirty-year-old Richard Nyong made the “irrational” call to spend nearly all of his company’s cash on a one-kilometre access road in Ajah — before laying a single block in the company’s project. The 200-home estate that followed sold out in three months instead of the projected three years. Buyers kept saying the same thing: “If you could build that road, you will deliver my property.”

That “build the trust first, ask for money later” habit is what still separates Lekki Gardens from developers now folding under the same economic pressure.

While others cut corners to survive, Lekki Gardens tightened governance. A board stacked with financial, engineering, legal and public sector expertise. An executive management team with over a century of combined experience in operations, finance, compliance, and law. Institutional capital raised on a track record, not promises.

And a founder who still refuses to change the founding rule:

“A housing purchase is the single largest financial decision most people will ever make. It has to be fair and the customer must never get the wrong end of it.” — Dr Richard Nyong

In an economy that has quietly shuttered so much of the industry, that stubborn discipline is starting to look less like philosophy and more like the reason Lekki Gardens is still standing and still building.

Call it “getting away with it” if you like. We call it delivery.