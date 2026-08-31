GMH Luxury to Spotlight Transgenerational Real Estate at Edo Conference

GodMade Homes Limited (GMH Luxury) is bringing a new dimension to Nigeria’s real estate conversation with its upcoming Real Estate Conference 2026 – Edo State Edition, scheduled for September 24 to 26 in Benin City. The conference, themed “Wealth Preservation Using Real Estate as a Vehicle,” will explore how strategic property investment can move beyond […]

GodMade Homes Limited (GMH Luxury) is bringing a new dimension to Nigeria’s real estate conversation with its upcoming Real Estate Conference 2026 – Edo State Edition, scheduled for September 24 to 26 in Benin City.

The conference, themed “Wealth Preservation Using Real Estate as a Vehicle,” will explore how strategic property investment can move beyond individual ownership to become a timeless asset capable of sustaining wealth, generating income and appreciating in value across as many as five generations.

The conference will challenge the prevailing cycle in Nigeria where many properties fail to survive beyond the first generation. Too often, assets are sold by the second generation, leaving subsequent generations without the benefit of the wealth accumulated by their predecessors. GMH Luxury seeks to shift this narrative by examining what makes certain properties retain and grow their value over decades.

At the heart of the conversation will be the provocative question: “Where is the Broad Street of today?” Just as properties on Broad Street in Lagos have continued to generate value across multiple generations, the conference will examine the locations and property types today that have the potential to deliver similar long-term value.

The discussions will spotlight premium real estate locations such as Maitama in Abuja, Banana Island and Victoria Island in Lagos, alongside other strategic locations where strong development fundamentals, demand and positioning can support continual rental income and significant capital appreciation over time.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Ayoolanrewaju Kuyebi, Managing Director/CEO of GMH Luxury, said wealth creation is only one part of the investment journey.

“Building wealth is only half the story. Preserving it across generations requires deliberate strategy. Real estate should not be viewed merely as ownership, but as legacy. The real question is not only what property to buy, but where to buy, so that value continues to flow for generations yet unborn,” he said.

The Edo State Edition will feature a carefully curated lineup of distinguished speakers and panellists, bringing together perspectives from government, investment management, wealth management and the wider business community. Among the featured voices are the Edo State Commissioner for Finance, Engineer Emmanuel Ehidiamen Okoebor; the Managing Director of Meristem Trustees, Damilola Hassan; the Managing Director of Pathway Asset Management, Kayode Olarinde; the Managing Director of Coinage Group, Biodun Oke; and the Managing Director of Akin Opatola Consulting, Akin Opatola, alongside other renowned professionals and industry experts.

Through high-level conversations, the conference will examine how investors can identify strategic locations, structure property portfolios, maximise cash flow, protect asset value and achieve meaningful capital appreciation while creating a sustainable pathway for intergenerational wealth transfer.

Beyond the main conference, the three-day programme will feature a private property viewing, giving invited guests direct access to selected properties within GMH Luxury’s portfolio and an opportunity to explore investment options designed around long-term value creation.

Participation is strictly by invitation, ensuring an intimate setting for meaningful connections, knowledge exchange and strategic investment opportunities.

For GMH Luxury, the event forms part of a broader commitment to advancing the real estate conversation beyond acquisition and ownership towards wealth creation, preservation, capital appreciation and legacy building.

About GMH Luxury

GMH Luxury is a Nigerian luxury real estate development company delivering premium residential and investment properties in strategic locations. With a portfolio spanning some of Nigeria’s most sought-after markets, the company is committed to creating assets that combine quality, strategic positioning and timeless value across generations.