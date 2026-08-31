Afriland Properties Appoints Agatha Obiekwugo as Board Chairman

Afriland Properties Plc has appointed Agatha Obiekwugo as Chairman of its Board of Directors, replacing Emmanuel Nnorom, who is retiring after more than a decade in the position.

Afriland Properties Plc has appointed Agatha Obiekwugo as Chairman of its Board of Directors, replacing Emmanuel Nnorom, who is retiring after more than a decade in the position.

The appointment was contained in a statement by Afriland Properties Plc on Monday, August 31, 2026, as the Nigerian real estate company moves to strengthen its board leadership while expanding its property portfolio and position in the domestic market.

Obiekwugo has served on the board of Afriland Properties since October 2018, when she joined as a Non-Executive Director.

During her tenure, she has participated in the Finance, Risk and General-Purpose Committee, as well as the Nomination, Audit and Governance Committee.

What they are saying

The Board and Management of Afriland Properties Plc expressed their appreciation to Nnorom for his service and leadership. Nnorom was appointed to the Board in 2014 and served as Chairman for more than a decade.

Speaking on the transition, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Afriland Properties Plc, Azubike Emodi, said:

“We are grateful to Emmanuel Nnorom for his dedicated service, leadership and invaluable contribution to the Company over the years. His experience and stewardship have made a lasting contribution to the Board and the Company.

“We are equally pleased to welcome Agatha Obiekwugo as Chairman. Having served on the board for several years, she brings a strong understanding of the company alongside broad business experience and an entrepreneurial perspective. We look forward to her leadership as we continue to execute our strategy and create long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Her previous involvement in the company’s board committees is expected to provide continuity as she takes on the chairmanship and assumes responsibility for overseeing the board’s strategic direction.

Brief profile of Agatha Obiekwugo

Obiekwugo brings more than 30 years of experience across banking, commerce, information technology, consulting and the oil and gas industry.

She is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Adassa Energy Limited, an oil and gas company with interests across the upstream and downstream segments. She also serves on the boards of Heirs Insurance Brokers and Houce Limited.

She is a founding member of the Women in Energy Network and a member of the Institute of Directors Nigeria.

Obiekwugo holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Edo State University and an MBA in Marketing from ESUT Business School. She has also completed the Strategy Execution Programme at Harvard Business School, alongside other executive development programmes and professional courses.

Her appointment comes as Nigeria’s property sector continues to operate against a challenging economic backdrop, with high construction costs, elevated financing expenses and changing demand patterns affecting developers and investors.