VFD Microfinance Bank appoints Nonso Okoye as Managing Director

VFD Microfinance Bank has appointed seasoned banker Nonso Kenneth Okoye as its Managing Director.

VFD Microfinance Bank has appointed seasoned banker Nonso Kenneth Okoye as its Managing Director.

The appointment was announced by the bank via its official LinkedIn page.

Okoye is joining VFD Microfinance Bank after more than 20 years at Standard Chartered Bank.

What they are saying

Commenting on the appointment, VFD Microfinance Bank expressed confidence in Okoye’s leadership capabilities and experience.

“We are pleased to welcome Nonso Kenneth Okoye as Managing Director of VFD Microfinance Bank. With his wealth of experience and strategic leadership, we look forward to an exciting new chapter of growth, innovation and greater value for our customers.”

Responding to his appointment, Okoye said his priority would be to build on the bank’s existing achievements while enhancing customer experience and driving innovation.

“I am honoured to take on the leadership of VFD Microfinance Bank. My focus is clear: build on what we have started, raise the bar on customer experience and keep pushing the boundaries of what a modern Nigerian financial institution can be.

“There’s a lot ahead and I’m looking forward to sharing the journey with you all.”

Profile of the new MD

Okoye is a banking executive with more than 20 years of experience across financial services.

He began his banking career at Standard Chartered Bank in 2004 as a Financial Analyst and spent over two decades with the institution, rising through the ranks to become Chief Operating Officer, Corporate & Investment Banking Coverage in Cameroon.

He exited Standard Chartered in December 2025 after a distinguished career spanning leadership roles in banking operations, strategy, and corporate finance.

Okoye holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and is also a Chartered Accountant.

Get up to speed

The appointment comes as VFD Microfinance Bank continues to strengthen its contribution to the broader VFD Group.

The bank reported a pre-tax profit of N1.15 billion for the 2025 financial year, contributing to the Group’s overall profitability.

VFD Group’s strongest-performing subsidiary during the period was HEREL Limited, its real estate and hospitality arm, which generated N5.8 billion in pre-tax profit.

Other key contributors included Anchoria Asset Management with N2.6 billion, VFD Tech with N1.29 billion, and VFD Microfinance Bank with N1.15 billion.

What you should know

The leadership change also comes amid strong financial performance by VFD Group.

In its unaudited consolidated and separate financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2026, the Group reported gross earnings of N53.71 billion, representing a 30.5% year-on-year increase.

Profit before tax rose by 98.4%, while profit after tax surged by 100.8% to N10.06 billion.

Investment and similar income climbed 30.2% to N49.13 billion, accounting for more than 91% of gross earnings and highlighting the strength of the Group’s investment-led business model.