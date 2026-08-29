Inside Nigeria’s lending reset: how credit direct Is positioning as the sector consolidates

Nigeria’s digital lending sector has just come through its most consequential regulatory reset in years. Following the expiry of the compliance deadline under the Digital, Electronic, Online and Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations, 2025, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission moved to formally bring app-based and online lenders under a single registration regime. Reporting in […]

Nigeria’s digital lending sector has just come through its most consequential regulatory reset in years.

Following the expiry of the compliance deadline under the Digital, Electronic, Online and Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations, 2025, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission moved to formally bring app-based and online lenders under a single registration regime.

Reporting in June put the number of approved and conditionally approved lenders at close to 500, out of a much larger applicant pool (Brand Spur, June 2026). Legit.ng, citing the same enforcement window, reported that 457 of 521 registered digital lenders had received full approval as of January 2026, with 35 more conditionally approved and roughly 100 platforms facing potential bans for non-compliance.

It’s against that backdrop that Credit Direct, a CBN-licensed lender within the FCMB Group with close to two decades of operating history, has added its personal loan product to its mobile app, joining the WhatsApp, USSD, web and sales agent channels it already runs the same product through.

The commercial logic sits inside a market that has grown well past its early informal-app phase. Finance in Africa, citing the CBN’s Fintech Report 2026, put total digital lending disbursement in 2025 at $865 million, with annualised transaction growth exceeding 45 per cent since 2022, outstripping traditional microfinance institutions over the same period. That growth has been supported in part by the CBN’s Global Standing Instruction mechanism, which lets lenders recover unpaid balances from other BVN-linked accounts, strengthening repayment enforcement and making unsecured consumer lending a more viable line of business at scale.

For an operator like Credit Direct, consolidating the loan application, disbursement and repayment flow inside its own app is as much a servicing-cost decision as a customer-experience one. Structured products of up to N20,000,000, tenures from one to 36 months, and repayment cycles tied directly to salary deduction for civil servants or automated debit mandates for other segments all point to a lender managing default risk closely rather than simply chasing origination volume across every channel it operates.

It also reflects a wider move among Nigerian consumer lenders toward embedded finance, where a loan product sits inside a wallet that also holds a fund management function. Credit Direct’s wallet, for instance, pays 10 percent per annum on idle balances, so funds a borrower hasn’t spent yet continue to earn returns rather than sitting static. The full detail of how the app-based loan product is structured, including tiering requirements and credit assessment criteria, are published on the company’s blog.

The broader read for investors and market watchers: as FCCPC and CBN oversight narrows the field of legitimate operators, scale increasingly favours lenders with existing regulatory standing and distribution built up across multiple channels over years rather than months. In a sector where over a thousand loan apps have historically operated with only a fraction holding formal approval, that kind of institutional depth is becoming a genuine competitive advantage, not just a compliance checkbox.