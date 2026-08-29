Eyitope Kola-Oyeneyin leaves MTN Nigeria board weeks after NIPC appointment

MTN Nigeria has announced that Mrs. Eyitope Kola-Oyeneyin will step down from its Board of Directors, ending her tenure as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

MTN Nigeria has announced that Mrs. Eyitope Kola-Oyeneyin will step down from its Board of Directors, ending her tenure as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

The development was disclosed in a regulatory filing submitted to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on August 28, 2026, and signed by the company’s Secretary, Uto Ukpanah.

Kola-Oyeneyin joined MTN Nigeria board in January 2025.

What they are saying

According to the notice, Kola-Oyeneyin’s resignation will take effect on August 31, 2026.

“MTN Nigeria Communications PLC hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public that Mrs. Eyitope Kola-Oyeneyin, Independent Non-Executive Director, will exit the Board effective 31 August 2026.”

In the filing, MTN Nigeria expressed appreciation for her contributions to the company during her time on the board and wishes her the best in her future endeavours.

Extensive experience across sectors

Kola-Oyeneyin is widely regarded as a transformation and systems-change expert with more than 25 years of experience spanning banking, management consulting, digital transformation and public policy.

She has worked with governments, regulators, investors and private-sector institutions across Africa, leading growth initiatives and large-scale transformation programmes.

As Managing Partner of Augmentum Advisory, she advises senior executives and institutions on digital transformation, policy innovation, growth strategy and value creation.

Get up to speed

Kola-Oyeneyin’s departure comes weeks after President Bola Tinubu appointed her as Chairperson of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC).

The appointment was part of a broader effort by the Federal Government to strengthen governance and leadership across key economic institutions through experienced private-sector professionals.

According to the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), the appointment was non-political and aimed at enhancing accountability, strategic oversight and institutional effectiveness.

The ministry noted that Kola-Oyeneyin would provide strategic direction to the NIPC while supporting the agency’s mandate of attracting and facilitating investment into Nigeria.

What you should know

Her exit comes as MTN Nigeria hit record N1.09 trillion profit before tax for the first half of 2026, representing a 75.4% year-on-year increase,

This marks its highest half-year performance, driven by strong data demand, improved operating efficiency and lower borrowing levels.

The telecommunications giant also recorded a 25.9% increase in its revenue to N2.99 trillion despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, according to its unaudited financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

The company’s balance sheet also strengthened during the period, with shareholders’ equity rising 69.6% to N930.6 billion, while earnings per share increased 70.6% to N33.76.