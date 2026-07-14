Tinubu appoints Kola-Oyeneyin, Mutallab as Board Chairpersons of NIPC and NEPZA

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mrs. Eyitope Kola-Oyeneyin and Mr. Muhammad Hadi Mutallab as Board Chairpersons of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and the Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), respectively.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mrs. Eyitope Kola-Oyeneyin and Mr. Muhammad Hadi Mutallab as Board Chairpersons of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and the Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), respectively.

The appointments were announced by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI) on July 13, 2026.

According to the ministry, the appointments are non-political and reflect the administration’s commitment to strengthening governance in key economic institutions through experienced private-sector leadership.

What they are saying

In a statement announcing the appointments, FMITI said the new board chairpersons would provide strategic guidance, strengthen oversight, enhance accountability, and support the effective execution of the mandates of both agencies.

“The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI) is pleased to announce that His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, has approved the appointment of the board chairpersons for the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and the Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA),” the ministry stated.

The ministry noted that the appointments underscore the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening institutions critical to investment promotion, industrial development, and the expansion of Nigeria’s non-oil export sector.

“The appointments underscore the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening the governance of strategic institutions that play a critical role in driving Nigeria’s industrialisation, investment promotion, and non-oil export agenda,” FMITI added.

More insights

Mrs. Kola-Oyeneyin is a transformation executive with more than 25 years of experience advising financial institutions, regulators, governments, and investors across Africa.

She is the Founder and Managing Partner of Augmentum Advisory, a firm focused on large-scale transformation initiatives through technology, capital mobilisation, and execution support.

Before establishing Augmentum Advisory, she served as Partner and Head of the Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMA) Payments Practice at McKinsey & Company between 2017 and 2023, where she led engagements across the financial services sector.

Her professional experience spans multiple African markets, including Ghana, Senegal, Guinea, South Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, The Gambia, and Sierra Leone.

Kola-Oyeneyin currently serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director at MTN Nigeria and has previously overseen international banking operations across six African subsidiaries.

She holds a Master of Science degree in Management Science and Engineering from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Central Florida, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude.

She is also a recipient of the prestigious U.S. National Science Foundation Graduate Fellowship.

Muhammad Hadi Mutallab to lead NEPZA Board

Mr. Muhammad Hadi Mutallab brings extensive entrepreneurial and investment experience spanning several sectors, including maritime, oil and gas, logistics, construction, real estate, finance, and agric-tech.

He founded Dattaku Global Investment Limited in 2012 and grew the business from an initial capital base of $10,000 to assets exceeding $1 million.

Mutallab also served as Managing Director of Incar Petroleum Nigeria Plc, where he diversified the company’s operations and increased revenue streams significantly within three years.

At Equatorial Marine Oil & Gas Limited, he played a key role in securing strategic logistics and freight contracts that contributed to sustained revenue growth.

In the agricultural technology sector, he founded Farm to You Limited, a platform that connects consumers directly with fresh agricultural produce, and established the FTY Innovation Hub, which supports startups across Northern Nigeria through funding, mentorship, and product development.

He currently serves on the boards of several organizations operating in banking, maritime, logistics, education, oil and gas, and real estate.

What you should know

The appointments come at a time when the Federal Government is intensifying efforts to attract investment, boost exports, and strengthen Nigeria’s position as a destination for international capital.

NIPC plays a central role in promoting and facilitating investment into Nigeria, while NEPZA is responsible for developing and regulating the country’s export processing and special economic zones.

The new leadership is expected to support ongoing reforms aimed at improving the investment climate, expanding industrial activity, and accelerating non-oil export growth.

The appointments also coincide with recent efforts by Nigeria to deepen international economic cooperation, including the signing of a Double Taxation Agreement (DTA) with Hong Kong aimed at eliminating double taxation, preventing tax evasion, and encouraging cross-border trade and investment.