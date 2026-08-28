Atlas 777 Media Launches ‘Dumb It Down: The Clarity Lab’ Podcast

Nigeria’s business and financial media landscape has never had a shortage of experts. What it has consistently lacked is translation, the space between what an industry insider knows and what the public is actually able to act on. Atlas 777 Media Ltd closed that gap this week, officially launching its debut production, Dumb It Down: […]

Nigeria’s business and financial media landscape has never had a shortage of experts. What it has consistently lacked is translation, the space between what an industry insider knows and what the public is actually able to act on. Atlas 777 Media Ltd closed that gap this week, officially launching its debut production, Dumb It Down: The Clarity Lab.

The premise: one guest per episode, unresolved questions about how their industry, sector, or business model actually functions, examined until the jargon that usually protects it is gone. The show is hosted by Abimbola Craig, a filmmaker and producer whose own path from law into content strategy shapes the format, the belief that complexity is usually a gate, not a genuine barrier to entry. And it delivers on that promise from the very first episode.

Here’s why you should already have this on your watchlist: Season One’s guest list reads less like a talk show lineup and more like a working syllabus on how capital, ownership, and access actually move in Nigeria right now.

A Partner at a leading corporate law firm breaks down the legal procedures – term sheets, ownership structures, governance, that determine a company’s fate months before any dispute reaches a courtroom, and unpacks why a 50/50 founder split is frequently a structural risk rather than the fair compromise it’s assumed to be.

breaks down the legal procedures – term sheets, ownership structures, governance, that determine a company’s fate months before any dispute reaches a courtroom, and unpacks why a 50/50 founder split is frequently a structural risk rather than the fair compromise it’s assumed to be. The founder of a women’s financial-access platform examines why two people on identical salaries can end up with entirely different financial outcomes, and what genuine financial access requires beyond good intentions.

examines why two people on identical salaries can end up with entirely different financial outcomes, and what genuine financial access requires beyond good intentions. The country lead for a ride-hailing app disrupting how Lagos gets around is pressed on whether Lagos’s transport ecosystem, with more options than almost any city on earth, is proof the system works, or proof it’s fundamentally broken.

disrupting how Lagos gets around is pressed on whether Lagos’s transport ecosystem, with more options than almost any city on earth, is proof the system works, or proof it’s fundamentally broken. The founder of a leading Lagos shortlet business walks through the real operating economics of running it, from trust and boundary questions to the practicalities of actually starting one.

walks through the real operating economics of running it, from trust and boundary questions to the practicalities of actually starting one. The founder of one of Nigeria’s leading events companies unpacks the operational architecture behind building a multi-billion naira industry from scratch, including the deliberate decision to train hundreds of her own future competitors.

unpacks the operational architecture behind building a multi-billion naira industry from scratch, including the deliberate decision to train hundreds of her own future competitors. A well-known stylist and creative director breaks down the actual revenue models and pricing behind a personal styling business, and where Nigerian textiles sit inside a global fashion economy just discovering them.

breaks down the actual revenue models and pricing behind a personal styling business, and where Nigerian textiles sit inside a global fashion economy just discovering them. The founder of a leading visual storytelling studio discusses building the business entirely without formal training, from a self-taught starting point to running a full creative studio.

discusses building the business entirely without formal training, from a self-taught starting point to running a full creative studio. The founder behind one of Nigeria’s best-known food brands breaks down the real economics behind Nigeria’s food creator economy and what it actually took to build a company on it.

Each episode moves through a tight structural arc: an opening reframe that pulls the guest’s world into universal terms, a section built around direct, unflinching questions, a “Clarity Challenge” that forces the guest to explain their entire domain in language a stranger could use immediately, and a closing segment that steps away from the professional entirely.

Season One is live now, and this is the kind of show that earns its place on a business reading list, or in this case, a business listening list. Follow @Atlas777Media for new episodes. Dumb it down, we bring it down to earth!