SBC unveils jochebed angbazo as 16th recipient of 7up harvard business school scholarship

Seven-Up Bottling Company (SBC) has unveiled Jochebed Angbazo as the 16th recipient of the 7UP Harvard Business School Scholarship (7UP-HBSS), reaffirming its long-standing commitment to developing Nigerian leaders through access to world-class education and leadership development.Speaking at the unveiling in Lagos, SBC’s Managing Director, Sari El-Khalil, represented by Chief Finance Officer, Muhammed Ahmad, reaffirmed the […]

Seven-Up Bottling Company (SBC) has unveiled Jochebed Angbazo as the 16th recipient of the 7UP Harvard Business School Scholarship (7UP-HBSS), reaffirming its long-standing commitment to developing Nigerian leaders through access to world-class education and leadership development.

Speaking at the unveiling in Lagos, SBC’s Managing Director, Sari El-Khalil, represented by Chief Finance Officer, Muhammed Ahmad, reaffirmed the Company’s commitment to the scholarship and its impact on recipients and society. He cited Misan Rewane, the first 7UP-HBSS recipient in 2010, whose organisation, West Africa Vocational Education (WAVE), is strengthening employability skills for young people across the region.

“We are very proud of the profound impact the 7UP-HBSS initiative has made on recipients and in Nigeria. We remain committed to the programme despite the challenging business environment because we have seen the value it continues to create for individuals and for the country.”

Also speaking at the event, SBC’s Head of People and Culture, Olayinka Olufade, highlighted the vision of SBC Chairman, Faysal El-Khalil, who established the scholarship 16 years ago and reiterated the rigour associated with the selection process. She said, “The process is deliberately rigorous, with candidates assessed not only on their professional achievements and academic potential, but also on their commitment to creating meaningful impact in Nigeria. We look for individuals who are passionate about Nigeria, who understand the opportunity that exists here, and who are ready to return and apply what they learn to create impact in their communities and the wider society.”

Nkemdirim Agboti, Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs at Seven-Up Bottling Company, highlighted SBC’s extension beyond its brands and business performance, saying, “Our success is measured not only by our refreshing brands, but also by our responsibility to the communities around us, the opportunities we create and the lives we touch, and 7UP-HBSS is a strong expression of that belief.”

Angbazo has more than eight years of experience across real estate, financial services, digital media, and hospitality. Born in Jos, Plateau State, she believes in the country’s potential and its people. Expressing her appreciation to SBC for the opportunity to pursue a long-held ambition of studying at Harvard Business School, she encouraged Nigerian parents to continue investing in the education of girls.

The 7UP-HBSS, which supports exceptional Nigerian professionals to pursue an MBA at Harvard Business School, is one of SBC’s longest-running social investment initiatives. Established in 2010 to commemorate the company’s 50th anniversary, the programme has now awarded 16 MBA scholarships to deserving Nigerians, creating a growing community of leaders whose work spans business, entrepreneurship, public policy, and social development.

As SBC approaches its next chapter, the scholarship continues to reflect the company’s belief that investing in people is an investment in Nigeria’s future.