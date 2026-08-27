FCMB supports peak performer leadership summit for 1,000 young Nigerians

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) supported and participated in The Peak Performer Emerging Leaders’ Summit 2026, which brought together 1,000 National Youth Service Corps members for practical sessions on employment, entrepreneurship, financial management and leadership. Convened by Dr Abiola Salami and organised by The Peak Performer Africa, the summit was held on August 19 at […]

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) supported and participated in The Peak Performer Emerging Leaders’ Summit 2026, which brought together 1,000 National Youth Service Corps members for practical sessions on employment, entrepreneurship, financial management and leadership.

Convened by Dr Abiola Salami and organised by The Peak Performer Africa, the summit was held on August 19 at Solution Arena in Lagos.

Themed “I Move with G.R.I.T. – From Potential to Performance,” the programme delivered its main training session at the summit. It focused on the workplace competence, financial discipline, adaptability, and execution skills young graduates need to turn academic potential into career progress.

Participants explored five pathways: Get Hired, Get Digital, Get Financially Strong, Build Something and Create Impact. The sessions covered workplace expectations, artificial intelligence and digital skills, personal finance, entrepreneurship, responsible leadership, and community problem-solving.

Dr Abiola Salami, Founder of The Peak Performer Africa and Convener of the summit, said the programme was designed to help young people convert potential into measurable performance.

“Potential is a starting point, not an outcome. Young people need the mindset, capability, and discipline to take deliberate action and produce evidence of progress. The real measure of this summit will be what participants execute after leaving the venue,” he said.

As part of FCMB’s participation, Olajire Awofisibe, Group Head of Retail Asset Products, joined other professionals and business leaders in a conversation about what young people need to enter the workplace, distinguish themselves and advance their careers.

He also served as a faculty member in the Get Financially Strong laboratory, where participants examined budgeting, saving, responsible borrowing, credit and the financial decisions that often come with earning a first salary.

Awofisibe said: “The transition from national service to employment or entrepreneurship comes with important financial decisions. Income alone does not create financial security. What matters is how consistently people budget, save, use credit and plan for the future.

“Responsible borrowing can help people pursue useful goals, but credit becomes a burden when it finances consumption without a clear repayment plan. Developing sound money habits from the first income provides a stronger foundation for the future.”

The summit combined panel discussions, practical learning sessions, music, comedy, and audience activities. Nigerian Idol winner Victory Gbakara and first runner-up Precious Mac also shared lessons on the preparation, discipline and courage required to move from talent to performance.

Following the summit, participants began a 30-Day MOVE Challenge to apply what they had learned. Working in groups, they developed projects across the five pathways, identified beneficiaries and milestones, and presented their plans for review. Each participant also committed to completing and documenting a specific action within 30 days.

FCMB supported the programme as part of its efforts to help young Nigerians develop financial knowledge and workplace skills.

The 2026 summit followed the 2025 edition, which attracted more than 500 corps members.

About FCMB

FCMB provides personal, business, and corporate banking services across Nigeria. Its financial solutions empower individuals and businesses to pursue their goals with confidence. In this way, FCMB brings “My Bank & I” to life while fostering inclusive and sustainable growth in the communities it serves.