Africa Fintech Growth Must Be Matched by Resilient Infrastructure, Says Belema Fintech CEO

Africa’s fintech revolution can only achieve sustainable growth if the infrastructure powering digital transactions is resilient, reliable and capable of earning customers’ trust, Acting Managing Director/CEO of Belema Fintech, Michael Adesola, has said. Speaking at the Nigeian Fintech Forum, Adesola challenged stakeholders across the continent’s financial technology ecosystem to look beyond user growth, transaction volumes […]

Africa’s fintech revolution can only achieve sustainable growth if the infrastructure powering digital transactions is resilient, reliable and capable of earning customers’ trust, Acting Managing Director/CEO of Belema Fintech, Michael Adesola, has said.

Speaking at the Nigeian Fintech Forum, Adesola challenged stakeholders across the continent’s financial technology ecosystem to look beyond user growth, transaction volumes and digital innovation, arguing that the next phase of Africa’s fintech development would be determined by the strength of the infrastructure supporting it.

“Africa doesn’t have a fintech shortage. What we may have is a resilience shortage. The real question is no longer how fast we can scale, but whether the infrastructure beneath that scale can be trusted when the pressure comes,” the Acting Managing Director/CEO said.

According to him, the rapid expansion of fintech across Africa is placing unprecedented demands on payment infrastructure, with systems now expected to support millions of users, increasing transaction volumes and increasingly complex financial services.

He identified transaction failures as one of the biggest threats to confidence in digital payments, noting that customers are ultimately unconcerned about where a failure occurs within the payment chain.

A transaction may appear successful on a customer’s screen while the beneficiary is still waiting for the funds to arrive. Whether the breakdown occurs at a bank, processor, switch or service provider, he said, the customer experiences only one outcome: a broken promise.

“Every payment is more than a transaction; it is an expectation. It is a promise that money will move. When that promise fails, trust suffers. That is why resilience cannot be an afterthought in fintech; it has to be designed into the infrastructure from the beginning.”

Adesola said fintech companies and infrastructure providers must therefore stress-test their systems before they are placed under real-world pressure, build redundancy into critical services and strengthen interoperability across the financial ecosystem.

He also emphasised the importance of collaboration among industry players, arguing that while competition remains necessary, cooperation is essential where it is required to ensure the stability of the wider financial system.

Adesola said Africa’s fintech story must move beyond the visible layer of mobile applications and digital interfaces to recognise the critical infrastructure operating behind them.

Payment rails, processing platforms, switching infrastructure, identity services, APIs, cybersecurity systems, connectivity and redundancy mechanisms, he noted, determine whether the promises made by fintech applications can actually be delivered. “A beautiful interface cannot compensate for infrastructure that fails at the exact moment a customer needs it,” he said, stressing that reliability at the last mile must become a central measure of fintech success. The issues raised by Adesola are central to the work of Belema Fintech, a Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)-licensed switching and processing institution serving financial institutions, merchants and fintech companies across Nigeria.

The company provides payment infrastructure covering instant transfer service, card payment processing, online collections and direct debit services, with a focus on keeping transactions moving reliably across the financial ecosystem. Adesola said resilience, interoperability and security must be treated as foundational elements of payment infrastructure rather than optional features. He added that the ultimate test of any payment system is not simply whether a transaction is marked “successful”, but whether the funds actually reach the intended recipient.

As Africa’s fintech ecosystem enters its next phase of growth, Adesola argued that the industry must redefine what success means.

The winners, he said, will not necessarily be the companies with the biggest user numbers or the most sophisticated applications, but those capable of consistently delivering on the fundamental promise of digital finance. For Belema Fintech, that promise is simple: when a payment says it has been made, it should mean that the money has actually moved – reliably, securely and on time.

About Belema Fintech

Belema Fintech is a CBN-licensed payment infrastructure powerhouse built to keep money moving – securely, seamlessly, and reliably. We provide critical payment infrastructure to financial institutions, SMEs, large enterprises, and fintechs across Nigeria, powering instant payments, transaction processing, and direct debit services.

At Belema, a successful transaction is more than one that goes through, it’s one that gets to the right destination, at the right time, every time. Our growing product ecosystem includes Belema Pay, Belema Switching & Processing, and the launching-soon POS Agency Banking.