Comercio Partners Report: 10 Years of Money Market and Living Costs Part 6

In this part six of the Comercio Partners’ ‘10 Years of Money Market and Living Costs’ report, the focus shifts to the long-term structural forces that will shape Nigeria’s financial landscape over the next decade.

In this part six of the Comercio Partners’ ‘10 Years of Money Market and Living Costs’ report, the focus shifts to the long-term structural forces that will shape Nigeria’s financial landscape over the next decade.

While easing inflation, a steadier naira, and expanding tax revenues indicate that the economy has moved past the extreme shocks of 2023–2024, the report emphasizes that stabilization is merely the baseline.

The central question for the next ten years is whether Nigeria can translate policy repairs into real-sector productivity gains across power, logistics, security, and human capital.

This part breaks down the critical interplay between monetary stability and fiscal delivery. It stresses that Central Bank rate cuts must be backed by targeted credit to high-output sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, and SMEs rather than consumption alone.

The Next 10 Years-Nigeria’s Financial Landscape: Forces, Risks, and Opportunities

Nigeria enters the next decade with a more stable macro picture than it had during the 2023–2024 shock period. Inflation is easing, the naira is steadier, and the CBN has begun to signal a gradual shift away from emergency tightening.

On the fiscal side, tax collection is improving, the removal of subsidies has reduced a major drain on public finances, and reforms are aimed at widening the revenue base. But this is not yet a transformation. It is stabilization.

The next decade will be decided by whether Nigeria can translate monetary and fiscal adjustment into real productivity gains.

Monetary policy can slow inflation and support currency stability, but it cannot build power plants, secure farms, fix ports or raise worker productivity on its own. Fiscal reform can improve government revenue, but higher collections only matter if they are converted into infrastructure, health, education, security and social protection.

The real test is whether Nigeria can move from macro repair to productive growth. Lower inflation, a steadier naira and stronger tax receipts create the conditions for progress, but they do not guarantee it. The foundations of transformation remain power, security, logistics, tax capacity, export depth, human capital, digital infrastructure and access to long-term finance.

Monetary Policy: Stability Before Expansion

The CBN’s rate cuts signal a change in direction, not a return to cheap money. Interest rates may fall gradually, but borrowing will likely remain expensive until inflation is firmly under control, and investor confidence deepens. For households and businesses, this means the next decade will still require active financial management, careful borrowing and stronger cash-flow discipline.

The key monetary question is not simply how fast CBN cuts rates. It is whether lower inflation and a more stable naira can create room for credit to flow into productive sectors. Nigeria does not need credit expansion for consumption alone.

It needs financing for agriculture, manufacturing, logistics, housing, healthcare, education, exports and SMEs. If credit remains short-term, expensive and concentrated, growth will stay shallow.

Fiscal Policy: More Revenue, But Better Spending

Nigeria’s fiscal position is improving, but it remains fragile. Higher tax collection and subsidy removal have created more fiscal space, yet debt service still absorbs a large share of government revenue. This means the government has more room than before, but not enough to waste.

The fiscal challenge for the next decade is therefore twofold: raise more revenue and spend it better. Nigeria must widen the tax base without crushing households and small businesses already under pressure. It must also ensure that additional revenue goes into the assets that raise productivity: power, roads, ports, rail, schools, healthcare, security and digital public infrastructure.

The danger is that fiscal reform becomes only a revenue exercise. If citizens and businesses pay more but do not see better services, trust will weaken, and compliance will suffer. The success of tax reform will depend not just on collection, but on visible delivery.

Inflation: Lower Is Not the Same as Affordable

Inflation may ease, but households will not automatically feel relief. Lower inflation means prices are rising more slowly; it does not mean food, rent, transport, school fees or healthcare have become cheap again.

The pain of the 2023–2024 price shock remains embedded in household budgets. Food remains the highest-risk variable. Insecurity in farming regions, weak storage, poor roads, energy costs and import dependence keep prices vulnerable.

This is where monetary and fiscal policy meet: the CBN can fight inflation through interest rates, but fiscal policy must fix the supply-side problems that keep prices high. Without better food production, transport and energy systems, inflation will remain vulnerable to shocks.

The Naira: Stability Requires Export Capacity

The naira has stabilised, but the currency problem is not solved. Nigeria still depends heavily on oil receipts, foreign portfolio inflows and imported inputs. This means the exchange rate remains exposed to oil price shocks, investor exits, weak exports and policy uncertainty.

Monetary policy can support the naira through tighter liquidity, improved market confidence and clearer FX rules. But the long-term solution is fiscal and structural: Nigeria must earn more foreign exchange from sources other than oil.

That means stronger non-oil exports, better ports, competitive manufacturing, services exports, tourism, technology, and reduced dependence on imported fuel, food and industrial inputs.

A stable naira will not be sustained by policy signalling alone. It will be sustained by production, exports and credible reserves.

The Digital Economy: A Growth Engine, not a Substitute for the Real Economy

Nigeria’s digital economy is one of its strongest growth opportunities. Fintech, digital payments, mobile money, AI tools, online commerce and digital public services can improve financial inclusion, reduce transaction costs and widen access to markets.

But the digital economy cannot transform Nigeria in isolation. It still depends on power, broadband, skills, regulation, trust and consumer purchasing power. A strong fintech sector is valuable, but it cannot replace factories, farms, logistics networks or quality jobs.

The real opportunity is to use digital tools to raise productivity across the wider economy: credit scoring for SMEs, digital tax collection, agricultural marketplaces, health access, education delivery, logistics tracking and transparent government payments.

The Real Bedrock: Productivity

Nigeria’s next decade will be shaped less by macro headlines and more by productivity. The country must produce more per worker, move goods faster, power businesses more reliably, collect taxes more efficiently and build skills that match the needs of a modern economy. This is where monetary and fiscal policy must work together. Monetary policy must create price and currency stability.

Fiscal policy must build public goods that make investment productive. If one works without the other, the gains will be limited. Stable prices without infrastructure will not create enough jobs. Higher revenue without discipline will not build trust.

Lower rates without productive credit will only fuel another consumption cycle. The real transformation will come when stability lowers risk, fiscal capacity improves delivery, and private capital can invest confidently in sectors that raise output.

Capital Allocation: The Decade of Selective Returns

The next decade will not reward passive financial decisions. Households and investors will need to think carefully about inflation, currency risk, income quality and asset productivity. Cash savings will remain vulnerable if returns stay below inflation.

Real estate will still matter, but not every property will preserve value equally. The strongest assets will be those tied to real demand and productive use: housing in connected locations, commercial property in growth corridors, productive farmland, logistics assets, businesses serving essential needs, and companies exposed to digital, export or infrastructure growth.

Equities in services, telecoms, banking, consumer essentials and technology-linked sectors may offer stronger long-term growth than purely oil-linked exposure.

Fixed income will remain attractive when yields stay above inflation, but investors must watch currency risk, fiscal pressure and reinvestment risk as rates fall. The central message is clear: Nigeria’s next decade will not be won by lower inflation or a steadier naira alone. Monetary stability is the floor. Fiscal capacity is the bridge. Productivity is the destination.