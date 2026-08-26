Johnvents group publishes inaugural sustainability report, reinforcing commitment to responsible growth

Johnvents Group, a multinational agribusiness and manufacturing company operating across Africa, Asia and the UAE, today announced the publication of its inaugural Sustainability Report, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to transparent, accountable and responsible growth across its agricultural value chain.The report establishes a comprehensive framework for measuring, managing and reporting the Group’s environmental, social […]

Johnvents Group, a multinational agribusiness and manufacturing company operating across Africa, Asia and the UAE, today announced the publication of its inaugural Sustainability Report, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to transparent, accountable and responsible growth across its agricultural value chain.

The report establishes a comprehensive framework for measuring, managing and reporting the Group’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

The report, which outlines the Group’s sustainability performance for the 2025 reporting period, was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) 13: Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fishing Sectors 2022 standard, with a Double Materiality Assessment aligned to the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). It presents a consolidated view of environmental, social, and governance performance across the Group’s four operating subsidiaries: Johnvents Foods, Johnvents Industries, Premium Cocoa Products (Ile-Oluji), and Noble-Eagle.

“Publishing our first sustainability report is a moment we have worked toward with purpose and pride, and it marks the beginning of a new chapter in how Johnvents Group accounts for its impact and its commitments to the people and planet connected to our operations.”

“Looking ahead, our focus remains clear: to strengthen execution, deepen governance, expand coverage across our value chain, and build a business that is both competitive and resilient in a rapidly changing environment.”

— John Alamu, Founder and Group Managing Director.

The report highlights significant progress across Johnvents Group’s environmental, social and governance priorities. During the reporting period, the Group screened more than 50,000 farms against protected areas to strengthen deforestation monitoring, continued the rollout of its 150,000 Cocoa Farmers Empowerment Programme, and expanded farm-to-warehouse traceability systems to support alignment with the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) and Rainforest Alliance certification requirements.

The Group also established its first greenhouse gas inventory in line with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, strengthened climate governance, enhanced deforestation risk management, and advanced the implementation of its Environmental and Social Action Plan (ESAP), reinforcing the systems that underpin responsible business performance.

The report also outlines the governance structures supporting Johnvents Group’s sustainability agenda, including Board-level oversight and specialised functions responsible for responsible sourcing, sustainable finance, carbon management, compliance, and occupational health and safety. These structures strengthen accountability across the organisation while supporting the implementation of the Group’s Environmental and Social Action Plan (ESAP) and alignment with internationally recognised environmental and social standards.

“Sustainability is no longer separate from business performance; it is fundamental to how businesses create long-term value. This report reflects the progress we have made, the systems we continue to strengthen, and our commitment to operating responsibly while creating lasting value for our stakeholders.”

— Group Executive Director, Tarun Chawla.

As global expectations around sustainability continue to evolve, Johnvents Group remains committed to building resilient agricultural value chains that create shared value for farmers, employees, customers, investors, communities and the environment. The publication of the Sustainability Report marks the beginning of an ongoing journey of transparent reporting, continuous improvement and responsible growth.

The full 2025 Johnvents Group Sustainability Report is available on the company’s website.

About Johnvents Group

Founded in 2016, Johnvents Group is a multinational agribusiness and manufacturing company driving sustainable growth across the agricultural value chain from primary production and sourcing to processing, manufacturing, supply chain management and distribution. Operating across Africa, Asia and the UAE through more than eight entities and ten factories, the Group sources commodities from over 12 origin countries and exports to more than 30 markets worldwide. Its portfolio spans cocoa, cashew, sesame, legumes, soybean, almonds, pistachio, rice, edible oil, animal feed and FMCG products. Johnvents Group’s subsidiaries include Johnvents Foods, Johnvents Industries, Premium Cocoa Products (Ile-Oluji) and Noble-Eagle.