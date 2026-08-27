Why the twist, victoria island, is an investment opportunity to watch

As investors continue to look for assets capable of preserving value in an environment shaped by inflation, currency volatility and rising construction costs, attention is increasingly turning to prime real estate. On Lagos Island, Victoria Island remains one of the markets at the centre of that conversation. The district combines its role as a major […]

As investors continue to look for assets capable of preserving value in an environment shaped by inflation, currency volatility and rising construction costs, attention is increasingly turning to prime real estate.

On Lagos Island, Victoria Island remains one of the markets at the centre of that conversation.

The district combines its role as a major commercial hub with an established premium residential market, creating demand from corporate executives, expatriates, diaspora investors and high-income professionals.

Recent market data illustrates why.

According to the Lagos Island Residential Market Report 2026, Victoria Island recorded the highest five-year home price growth among the four major Lagos Island submarkets covered by the report, with an annualised growth rate of 25.8 percent. The average selling price of a three-bedroom apartment reached approximately ₦612.5 million, while average land prices stood at about ₦2.1 million per square metre.

The figures reflect the changing economics of developing in Victoria Island. Land is increasingly expensive, older properties are being redeveloped, and new projects are entering the market at significantly higher replacement costs than developments delivered several years ago.

Demand beyond homebuyers

Victoria Island’s investment appeal is not driven by residential demand alone.

As one of Lagos’ major commercial districts, the area is home to banks, multinational companies, professional services firms and diplomatic institutions. This creates a consistent pool of potential tenants and buyers seeking proximity to workplaces and commercial activity.

The rental market reflects this demand.

The average annual rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Victoria Island reached approximately ₦15 million in 2026, according to the Lagos Island Residential Market Report, representing an increase of more than 128 percent from the average recorded in 2022.

For investors, rental performance provides one side of the equation. The other is the cost of acquiring or replacing an asset in a location where land and construction costs continue to rise.

This dynamic is particularly relevant in established districts such as Victoria Island, where new developments increasingly compete on more than location alone. Design, quality, management and long-term maintenance have become increasingly important to buyers evaluating premium residential assets.

Where The Twist fits in

It is against this backdrop that Ace Real Estate, led by its Chief Executive Officer, Ayobami Akindipe, is bringing The Twist, Victoria Island, to market.

The development represents a significant step for Ace Real Estate into the landmark vertical development segment of Lagos’ premium property market.

Under Akindipe’s leadership, Ace Real Estate has built its presence through residential developments and real estate projects across multiple markets, with The Twist representing one of the company’s most ambitious entries into the premium Lagos property market.

The opportunity is not simply to build another apartment development in Victoria Island. The market is becoming increasingly sophisticated, and buyers now have more options.

That means new projects must compete on a combination of factors: location, architecture, apartment design, quality of delivery, property management and the potential ability of the development to retain its appeal after completion.

This is where The Twist’s positioning becomes important.

Victoria Island provides the location fundamentals: an established business district, connectivity to Ikoyi, Lekki and Eko Atlantic, and a deep market for premium residential accommodation. The challenge for any new development is to translate those fundamentals into a finished asset capable of competing in the market over the long term.

For Ace Real Estate, The Twist represents an opportunity to do exactly that.

An investment beyond the purchase price

For prospective buyers, the investment case for a development such as The Twist should extend beyond the initial purchase price.

The performance of the asset over time will depend heavily on execution.

Construction quality, delivery timelines, building management and maintenance will influence how the property performs in both the rental and resale markets. These factors become particularly important in the luxury apartment segment, where buyers and tenants can choose from an increasing number of developments.

The advantage of Victoria Island is that while new buildings can be constructed, prime locations within the district cannot be replicated.

As the cost of land rises and redevelopment replaces older properties with higher-density projects, well-executed developments in strong locations have the potential to benefit from both the market’s underlying demand and the increasing cost of creating comparable new inventory.

The bottom line

The investment case for The Twist ultimately rests on two connected factors.

The first is Victoria Island itself: a market supported by commercial activity, an established premium residential base and rising property and rental values.

The second is execution.

Ace Real Estate’s ability to deliver The Twist to the standard expected of a premium development will determine how successfully the project converts the advantages of its location into long-term value for investors.

As with any off-plan investment, buyers should consider the fundamentals carefully, including the developer’s delivery capability, the quality of the finished product and its competitiveness within the wider market.

However, with Victoria Island continuing to command some of the highest property values on Lagos Island and development costs making new supply increasingly expensive, The Twist is entering the market at a time when well-located and well-executed real estate assets are attracting increasing attention from investors looking beyond short-term returns.

For more information about The Twist, Victoria Island, including its features and amenities, call +234 911 111 1771 or +234 911 111 1772.