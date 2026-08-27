SunTrust Bank deepens technology investment as it celebrates decade of operations

SunTrust Bank Nigeria Limited has marked its 10th anniversary with renewed optimism for the future following the successful completion of its recapitalisation programme, a milestone that strengthens the Bank’s capacity to deepen customer service delivery, accelerate technology investments, and support sustainable growth. Since commencing commercial banking operations in 2016, SunTrust Bank has steadily evolved alongside […]

SunTrust Bank Nigeria Limited has marked its 10th anniversary with renewed optimism for the future following the successful completion of its recapitalisation programme, a milestone that strengthens the Bank’s capacity to deepen customer service delivery, accelerate technology investments, and support sustainable growth.

Since commencing commercial banking operations in 2016, SunTrust Bank has steadily evolved alongside Nigeria’s rapidly changing financial services industry, providing innovative banking solutions to individuals, SMEs and corporate customers while adapting to emerging customer needs and market realities.

Over the past decade, the Bank has built a reputation for responsive service, strong customer relationships, and a growing portfolio of retail and business banking products designed to simplify financial transactions and improve access to banking services.

Today, customers benefit from an expanding suite of digital banking solutions that enable seamless and convenient banking experiences. In addition, the Bank’s Non-Interest Banking (NIB) offering continues to provide alternative financing and investment solutions tailored to customers seeking banking services based on non-interest principles.

In a press statement on the milestone, the bank stated that the successful recapitalisation marks a significant milestone in the Bank’s growth journey and reinforces its ability to pursue strategic opportunities that will enhance shareholder value and customer experience.

“Reaching our tenth anniversary is both a moment of reflection and a platform for the future. The successful recapitalisation has strengthened our foundation and positioned us to continue investing in technology, innovation, people and service excellence. Our focus remains on delivering simpler, faster and more accessible banking solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

According to the Bank, technology will remain at the heart of its transformation agenda as customer expectations continue to evolve. The institution plans to further enhance its digital capabilities, improve service delivery across all customer touchpoints, and provide customers with greater flexibility and choice in accessing financial services.

The Bank also acknowledged the contributions of its customers, employees, shareholders, regulatory authorities, business partners and other stakeholders whose support has been instrumental to its success over the last decade.

As it enters its second decade, SunTrust Bank says it remains committed to building a stronger, more resilient institution driven by innovation, financial strength and customer-centricity.

With a strengthened capital base and a clear strategic direction, the Bank is positioning itself to play an even greater role in supporting economic growth while delivering superior banking experiences for Nigerians.

About SunTrust Bank Nigeria Limited

SunTrust Bank Nigeria Limited is a commercial bank licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria. The Bank provides innovative retail, business and corporate banking solutions, leveraging technology and customer-focused service delivery to meet the evolving financial needs of individuals and businesses across Nigeria.