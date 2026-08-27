What a decade of fund returns tells young Nigerians about starting early

Close to 74% of Nigeria’s population is under 24, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a statistic that says a lot about where the country’s financial future is headed. It also raises a practical question: are young Nigerians equipped to invest, with the knowledge, access and discipline to build long-term wealth? A decade […]

Close to 74% of Nigeria’s population is under 24, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a statistic that says a lot about where the country’s financial future is headed.

It also raises a practical question: are young Nigerians equipped to invest, with the knowledge, access and discipline to build long-term wealth? A decade of fund performance data offers one signal: starting early matters, but only when paired with informed choices, access, and the discipline to stay invested.

Between 2016 and 2025, Stanbic IBTC’s ETF 40 Fund returned 829% cumulatively, an average annual return of 32.5%, roughly 7 percentage points ahead of the NGX All Share Index.

Money left in the fund for a decade grew nearly ninefold, and that growth did not come from a perfect market cycle: the NGX All Share Index fell in three of those years — 2016, 2018, and 2019 — yet the long-term outcome still came out strongly positive, because the good years did more work than the bad years undid.

That is the case for starting early. Investing is not about a large opening amount; it is about giving compounding enough time to work. Waiting a few years to ‘earn more’ or ‘time things properly’ quietly reduces that runway. In a country where inflation hit 15.93% in May 2026, even after easing from 26.06% a year earlier, money left unplanned, whether saved or invested, can lose purchasing power over time — which is why the conversation should be less about investing early alone, and more about knowing what to keep accessible, what to invest, and how to stay consistent.

Growth does not have to mean gambling

For many first-time investors, the biggest hesitation is risk, and that concern is valid. Equity-focused funds such as ETF 40, and Shariah-compliant options such as the Imaan Fund (an 88.4% return in 2025), show how market-linked investments can support long-term wealth when conditions are favourable. But over the same decade, the Money Market Fund returned 201% cumulatively (11.8% annually), the Guaranteed Income Fund 138%, and bond-focused options 98% — a range that shows investing isn’t a binary choice between ‘playing it safe’ and ‘taking big risks.’ The more useful question is which fund category matches your goals, income pattern, and risk appetite.

These options are available through BluNest, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management’s digital investment platform on the Mobile App and secure web platform, reducing the friction of getting started. Stockbrokers and advisers remain relevant for those seeking more specialised guidance. As of 24 April 2026, the broader market was still supportive — the NGX All Share Index up 45.05% year to date, with funds like Ethical and Imaan tracking above 50% for the same period. None of this guarantees the next 10 years will repeat the last, but it reinforces a simple point: waiting for the perfect moment can be more expensive than starting small and staying consistent.

Why young Nigerians are paying attention

Income patterns are changing: fewer young people wait for a fixed salary or traditional career path before thinking about money, with many earning through freelance work, content creation, and side hustles — income that is flexible but not always predictable, which makes financial structure even more important.

For this generation, investing is not only about wealth creation; it is also about building discipline and making purposeful money decisions that support long-term growth as prices rise. The bigger challenge has rarely been interest — many are already curious — but access, confidence, and the belief that investing requires a large lump sum or advanced knowledge.

Where InvestBeta fits in

InvestBeta, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management’s investment-focused gameshow, returns for Season 3 to make investing relatable and practical for young Nigerians, taking financial decision-making out of abstract theory and into a format young people can watch, discuss, and learn from. Season 3 expands to eight episodes, dropping every Friday at 4pm on YouTube from August, hosted by JayOnAir, and includes a full influencer episode for the first time.

Financial literacy doesn’t always spread through formal education — for many young Nigerians, it spreads through content and repetition. InvestBeta gives the conversation a public platform; BluNest gives the same audience a way to act on it.

From awareness to behaviour: The 20% Challenge

The InvestBeta 20% Challenge takes the popular 50-30-20 budgeting rule — 50% needs, 30% wants, 20% future and turns it into a habit: participants commit 20% of monthly income into a Stanbic IBTC Money Market Fund through BluNest for six months, with no withdrawals. Consistent participants can win from a ₦400,000 prize pool, with a milestone reward at month three of ₦100,000 split among the top 20 by streak; missing a month resets the streak.

That structure shifts the conversation from ‘I should invest someday’ to’I can build a repeatable habit now’, making discipline visible and connecting the decade-long return data to a practical behaviour: start early, start with what you can, and stay consistent.

The access gap is closing

BluNest, within the Stanbic IBTC Mobile App, brings ETF 40, the Money Market Fund, and other categories into one place, with an entry point as low as ₦5,000. No large lump sum, no finance degree, no need to feel intimidated: through BluNest, young investors get access to professionally managed funds and guidance, with room to seek more personalised advice as needs evolve. Young Nigerians do not only need to hear that investing works over time; they need platforms that lower the barrier and formats that make the learning curve less intimidating.

The bottom line

A decade of returns will not predict the next perfectly and shouldn’t be read that way. But it offers a useful lesson: delaying investment decisions has a real opportunity cost. The point is not that everyone should choose the same fund; it is that young investors should understand their options, match them to their risk appetite, and start building habits early. Starting small may matter less than starting now.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns, and individual outcomes will vary depending on the fund chosen and the timing of investment. Anyone considering a fund should check the relevant fact sheet and speak to a financial adviser where needed.

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited is registered and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria as a Fund/Portfolio Manager.