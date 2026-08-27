Anchoria Capital Group Secures SEC Nod to Operate as HoldCo, Opens Abuja Office

Anchoria Capital Group (ACG) has secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to function as a non-operating Capital Market Holding Company, formally bringing Anchoria Asset Management Limited (AAM), Anchoria Securities Limited (ASL), and Anchoria Advisory Services Limited (AASL) under a single regulated Group structure. In Summary Anchoria Capital Group (ACG) has received SEC […]

Anchoria Capital Group (ACG) has secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to function as a non-operating Capital Market Holding Company, formally bringing Anchoria Asset Management Limited (AAM), Anchoria Securities Limited (ASL), and Anchoria Advisory Services Limited (AASL) under a single regulated Group structure.

In Summary

Anchoria Capital Group (ACG) has received SEC approval to function as a non-operating Capital Market Holding Company.

The new structure brings AAM, ASL, and AASL under one regulated holding company.

ACG says the move supports national expansion, including a new Abuja office covering Northern operations

According to a statement issued by the company, Group Managing Director, Sam Chidoka, said the restructuring positions Anchoria for its next phase of growth.

“The restructuring positions Anchoria Capital Group for its next phase of growth, including deeper market penetration, expanded product offerings, and long-term national expansion, which has now kicked off with the establishment of our Abuja office overseeing Northern operations,” Chidoka said. “We believe the integrated structure will improve operational efficiency, strengthen governance and regulatory oversight across the Group, and enhance Anchoria’s competitiveness within Nigeria’s capital markets industry.”

Chidoka added that the SEC approval reflects the strength of the Group’s existing businesses, describing it as a defining moment in Anchoria’s journey. “This formally recognises the strength of what we have built across asset management, securities, and advisory services, and gives us a stronger platform to serve our clients, partners, and the market at large. We are not just changing our structure — we are evolving into a more capable, more integrated institution,” he said.

The company noted that clients across its three subsidiaries would benefit from broader access to its combined capabilities, more consistent service delivery, and a single, trusted source for market insights and investment updates through research.

Anchoria Capital Group also disclosed that following this development, it has now consolidated its digital media presence into a single official Group platform, describing the move as an early, visible expression of its guiding philosophy — One Group. One Brand. One Voice.

The approval comes as Nigeria’s capital market continues to attract new entrants and corporate restructurings, with the SEC in recent months issuing fresh approvals to several capital market operators as part of broader efforts to deepen the market and strengthen investor confidence. Anchoria Capital Group is a subsidiary of VFD Group.