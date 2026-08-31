Access Holdings Board Approves Audited H1 2026 Financial Statements

The Board of Directors of Access Holdings Plc (“Access Holdings” or “the Company”) has approved the Group’s Audited Interim Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the half-year ended 30 June 2026. The financial statements were considered and approved by the Board at its meeting held on 27 August 2026 and will now proceed through the […]

The Board of Directors of Access Holdings Plc (“Access Holdings” or “the Company”) has approved the Group’s Audited Interim Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the half-year ended 30 June 2026.

The financial statements were considered and approved by the Board at its meeting held on 27 August 2026 and will now proceed through the required regulatory process, including approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria (“CBN”).

Following receipt of the CBN’s approval, Access Holdings will publish the audited financial statements through the Nigerian Exchange Limited (“NGX”) and make them available to shareholders, investors and other stakeholders through the Group’s established communication channels.

The process reflects Access Holdings’ commitment to strong governance, regulatory compliance and transparent engagement with its stakeholders as it continues to build a more connected and resilient financial services group serving Africa and its international markets.

In accordance with the NGX Issuers’ Rules, Access Holdings will remain in a closed period until 24 hours after the audited financial statements have been released to the public.

During this period, directors, insiders and their connected persons are prohibited from dealing, directly or indirectly, in the securities of Access Holdings Plc.