2026 FY: PZ Cussons records N260.46 billion revenue, profit after tax grows by 349%

The Board of Directors of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, a leading manufacturer of personal healthcare products and consumer goods, recorded N260.46 billion in revenue for the 2026 financial year, representing 22% growth, compared with N212.63 billion in the corresponding period in 2025.

The Board has proposed a dividend payment of N2.50k per share, subject to shareholders’ approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting holding in October 28, 2026.

A breakdown analysis of the audited financial results for the year ended May 31, 2026, revealed that the company delivered strong performance with recurring operating profit rising by 117% to ₦37.1 billion.

In a statement issued by the Company Secretary, Oghenekevwe Ogefere, it was disclosed that the total operating profit rose to ₦77.1 billion, supported by improved underlying performance and non-recurring income, principally arising from scrap sales and gains on the disposal of non-core assets.

Ogefere stated that the performance reflects the commitment of the company’s people, continued investment in priority brands, product innovation, improved route-to-market execution, and disciplined cost management.

The Group also recorded a significant improvement in its financial position. Total equity turned positive at ₦66.6 billion as of 31st May, 2026, compared with a negative equity of ₦17.3 billion in the preceding year. Profit before tax rose to ₦77.3 billion, while profit after tax increased to ₦45.2 billion. This improvement was supported by stronger profitability, disciplined capital allocation, effective foreign exchange exposure management, and the settlement of outstanding debt obligations,” she said.

She further stated that the ₦ 77.1 billion in operating profit was driven by a combination of factors, including organic business performance, currency gains, and the disposal of non-core assets.

Expressing profound appreciation to the shareholders for their unwavering support in navigating through the challenges in the last 12 months, she added, “We have a business that has strong brands, an adaptive operating framework, and a culture of disciplined execution that supports the consistent delivery of value to stakeholders.”

According to her, the Board and management remain focused on sustaining profitable growth, strengthening the balance sheet, and creating long-term value for shareholders and other stakeholders.