Global direct-selling company IGNITE says it is targeting one million registered brand affiliates by December 31, 2026, as it prepares to expand its operations into Nigeria with plans to establish offices and customer experience centres in major cities. The company, which currently has more than 800,000 registered brand affiliates globally, is adopting a market-by-market […]

Global direct-selling company IGNITE says it is targeting one million registered brand affiliates by December 31, 2026, as it prepares to expand its operations into Nigeria with plans to establish offices and customer experience centres in major cities.

The company, which currently has more than 800,000 registered brand affiliates globally, is adopting a market-by-market expansion strategy that involves completing regulatory, product registration, and operational requirements before entering new markets.

IGNITE’s Chief Market Development Officer, Venu Johl, disclosed the target at the company’s Nigeria Media Webinar.

He said the company was strengthening its institutional partnerships and regulatory compliance framework ahead of expanding into Nigeria and other African markets.

IGNITE outlines Nigeria expansion plans

Speaking on the company’s plans for Nigeria, IGNITE’s Business Development Manager in the country, Reuben Bisallah, said it intended to open its first office in Abuja.

The Abuja office would be followed by experience centres in Lagos and Port Harcourt, where customers could inspect products and interact directly with company representatives.

Bisallah’s comments followed a visit by the company’s team to Lagos and Abuja between November 14 and 16 to assess the market and engage relevant stakeholders.

IGNITE’s Global Advisory Board Member and Strategic Partner for Sub-Saharan Africa, Nathan Adisi, said the company was pursuing a compliance-first approach to its expansion, including engagements with regulatory and law enforcement agencies, cybersecurity units and anti-human trafficking authorities.

He said the engagements were intended to help the company understand local requirements, address concerns and strengthen accountability in its markets.

“Compliance is very key for us, and we are putting measures as a company to address that,” Adisi said.

Company explains affiliate model and verification process

Adisi clarified that IGNITE’s business model did not involve salaried employment, but allowed participants to earn commissions through product marketing and sales.

“They are earning commissions and are part of the whole process; that is why we call them brand affiliates,” he said.

He added that genuine affiliates were issued identification cards and registered in the company’s database, allowing IGNITE to verify its representatives and investigate complaints.

The company, he said, would report suspected fraudulent representatives to the relevant authorities.

IGNITE plans AI training for Nigerian institutions

As part of its institutional engagement, Adisi said IGNITE had organised a two-day artificial intelligence masterclass for some officers in Ghana under the theme, “Intelligence Advantage”.

The training covered the use of AI in evidence analysis, comparing statements, tracking digital payment trails and preparing investigative briefs.

He said the company planned to extend the training programme to Nigeria and other African markets.

Separately, John Healy, Head of Development and Strategy at brAinify, said the AI-powered learning platform offered seven learning paths, practical projects, certificates and digital badges.

brAinify, one of IGNITE’s products, allows learners to use tools such as Claude and Claude Code to develop websites, AI assistants, lead-generation materials and business automation solutions.