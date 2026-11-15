NDLEA intercepts 25.05kg of methamphetamine hidden in cereal packs at Lagos airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 25.05 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed in breakfast cereal packs brought into Nigeria from South Africa through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 25.05 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed in breakfast cereal packs brought into Nigeria from South Africa through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday, November 15, 2026, by NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, detailing drug seizures and arrests across the country.

The agency also arrested a 56-year-old Nigerian who allegedly lived in South Africa under another person’s identity for more than two decades.

The interception was among several operations involving suspected drug trafficking, cannabis shipments and illegal firearms.

NDLEA uncovers methamphetamine in cereal packs

NDLEA identified the suspect as Omokan Isaac Babatope, whose real name is Chinedu Onwude, and said he was arrested on November 11 at the arrival hall of Terminal II after returning from South Africa.

A search of his two travelling boxes reportedly uncovered 25 parcels containing a white crystalline substance concealed inside assorted breakfast cereal packs.

NDLEA said laboratory testing confirmed the substance was methamphetamine, weighing 25.05 kilograms.

The suspect reportedly possessed Nigerian and South African passports and had lived in South Africa for more than 24 years.

During preliminary questioning, he allegedly admitted to adopting another identity after entering South Africa with forged documents.

He also identified a South Africa-based individual, Obiora Okoye, as the person who contracted him to deliver the shipment in Nigeria for R20,000.

The agency said the arrest followed the suspect’s arrival in Lagos from South Africa.

According to NDLEA, the concealment involved placing the suspected drugs inside cereal packaging carried in the traveller’s luggage.

The agency’s account of the suspect’s identity and alleged involvement in the shipment is based on its preliminary investigation.

The claims concerning the reported payment and the alleged involvement of another individual have not been established by a court.

NDLEA arrests American over cannabis shipment

In a separate operation at Lagos airport, NDLEA arrested a 28-year-old American citizen, Greene Da’monte Khiree, over an alleged attempt to smuggle 33.95 kilograms of Loud, a potent cannabis strain, into Nigeria.

The agency said the suspect arrived on November 11 aboard an Emirates flight from Thailand through Dubai and allegedly abandoned two checked-in bags before attempting to leave the airport with his carry-on luggage.

A search of the abandoned bags reportedly uncovered 32 parcels of cannabis and a tracking device.

The suspect, who claimed to be a professional basketball player living in Thailand, said he travelled to Nigeria to establish professional connections.

NDLEA said a forensic examination of his mobile phone indicated knowledge of the alleged trafficking operation.

In Kaduna State, NDLEA operatives uncovered an illegal firearms manufacturing facility during a November 9 operation and arrested a 45-year-old suspect, Sagiru Musa.

Items recovered from the Kaduna facility included 17 locally manufactured Dane guns, two pistols and 25 gun barrels.

In another operation, NDLEA officers intercepted a woman allegedly transporting 196 rounds of AK-47 ammunition and N675,000 along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway.

The operations formed part of the arrests and seizures detailed in the agency’s November 15 statement.

The allegations against the arrested individuals remain subject to investigation and any subsequent legal proceedings.

NDLEA intensifies Lagos airport drug interceptions

On November 8, 2026, Nairametrics reported that NDLEA arrested a Ugandan woman with 87 wraps of cocaine, weighing 1.15 kilograms, while she was preparing to leave Lagos for Uganda. The agency also intercepted 750,000 Tapentadol tablets valued at N900 million, concealed in a shipment from India falsely declared as paracetamol.

Earlier in September, NDLEA intercepted 2.55 million opioid pills imported from India and Bangladesh. The consignments, weighing approximately 1,640.55 kilograms, arrived through Qatar Airways, RwandAir and Ethiopian Airlines.

Similarly, in August, Nairametrics reported the seizure of illicit drugs worth over ₦6.2 billion at Lagos airport, including 47,200 Captagon pills valued at more than N1.5 billion and approximately 3.9 million opioid tablets worth over N4.6 billion.