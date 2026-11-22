The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it destroyed unwholesome products valued at approximately N22.73 billion in 22 destruction exercises between January and August 2026.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it destroyed unwholesome products valued at approximately N22.73 billion in 22 destruction exercises between January and August 2026.

The agency disclosed this in a statement issued by its Resident Media Consultant, Mr Olusayo Akintola, on Sunday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the destruction exercises formed part of NAFDAC’s enforcement achievements highlighted at the International Pharmaceutical Regulators Programme (IPRP) Management Committee Meeting held in Prague, Czech Republic, from November 18 to 19, 2026.

The agency also reported 5,542 enforcement activities, 213 raids, 821 product seizures, 179 premises closures, 52 arrests and 221 sanctions within the eight-month period.

NAFDAC advances regulatory capacity and digital innovation

Akintola said the agency’s presentation at the international meeting highlighted milestones in regulatory system strengthening, digital innovation, pharmaceutical manufacturing, enforcement and international collaboration.

He noted that NAFDAC had sustained its World Health Organisation (WHO) Maturity Level 3 status and was working towards attaining Maturity Level 4, the highest level under the WHO Global Benchmarking Tool.

The agency is also deploying digital platforms to strengthen its regulatory processes and improve efficiency.

These include the Integrated Regulatory Information Management System (IRIMS), Performance Management System (i-PMS) and GMP Inspection (GMPi).

Other initiatives include the Application and AI-assisted Technical-Screening Tools (TST) and the revised Med-Safety App, designed to strengthen reporting of substandard and falsified medical products as well as adverse drug reactions.

Local pharmaceutical manufacturing records progress

NAFDAC also reported progress in promoting domestic pharmaceutical production through its 5+5 Policy, with more than 70% of finished pharmaceutical products and 36 products now locally manufactured.

The initiative is aimed at reducing Nigeria’s dependence on imported medicines and strengthening national medicine security.

The agency said its growing regulatory influence across Africa was further demonstrated by its emergence as a reference National Regulatory Authority.

As part of this role, NAFDAC hosted regulatory authorities from Uganda, The Gambia, Mozambique and Côte d’Ivoire for technical capacity building and institutional benchmarking.

Nigeria also ratified the African Medicines Agency (AMA) Treaty and deposited its instruments of ratification on October 25, 2026.

According to Akintola, these milestones reflect the strategic vision and leadership of NAFDAC’s Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye.

He said the agency would continue to strengthen its regulatory capacity, enhance public health protection and position Nigeria as a leading regulatory authority in Africa.

Nigeria’s medicine security challenges

NAFDAC’s latest enforcement figures come amid continued efforts to tackle counterfeit medicines, unregistered products and weaknesses in Nigeria’s pharmaceutical regulatory system.

On September 9, 2026, Nairametrics reported that NAFDAC’s Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, linked Nigeria’s counterfeit medicine crisis to longstanding regulatory gaps, including weaknesses in the regulation of patent medicine dealers and the proliferation of open drug markets.

Earlier, in February 2026, Nairametrics reported that NAFDAC confiscated more than 10 million doses of fake malaria drugs and cosmetic products valued at approximately N3 billion at Lagos’ Trade Fair Market.