The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have agreed to provide additional insurance coverage for Corps Members who will serve as ad hoc personnel during the 2027 general elections.

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have agreed to provide additional insurance coverage for Corps Members who will serve as ad hoc personnel during the 2027 general elections.

The NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, disclosed this while addressing Corps Members at the Scheme’s Orientation Camp in Kogi State.

Nafiu also encouraged Corps Members to register for participation in the 2027 elections, assuring them that the NYSC was collaborating with relevant security agencies to ensure their safety throughout the electoral process.

NYSC urges Corps Members to activate emergency response app

The Scheme announced the agreement in a statement on X, outlining the additional insurance arrangement reached with INEC.

“The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have agreed on additional insurance coverage for Corps Members who will serve as ad hoc personnel during the 2027 general elections,” NYSC said.

The Director General said the arrangement was part of efforts to strengthen the safety, protection and welfare of Corps Members deployed for electoral duties.

He also urged Corps Members to activate the Scheme’s emergency response application, saying the platform had enhanced security agencies’ capacity to respond promptly to emergencies involving Corps Members and had helped save lives.

He charged them to demonstrate responsible citizenship by discharging their electoral duties in strict compliance with INEC’s rules and guidelines.

Nafiu described participation in the conduct of free, fair and credible elections as an opportunity for Corps Members to contribute to national development and reciprocate the nation’s investment in subsidising their tertiary education.

Corps Members remain central to Nigeria’s electoral process

The NYSC remains a major source of ad hoc personnel for INEC, with Corps Members expected to play a significant role in the conduct of the 2027 general elections.

On May 11, 2026, Nairametrics reported that INEC planned to deploy more than 1.4 million ad hoc personnel, largely drawn from the NYSC, for the 2027 general elections. The commission said it would require 707,384 Corps Members for the presidential and National Assembly elections and another 707,384 for the governorship and State Assembly elections.

Beyond personnel requirements, INEC has also been working on measures to strengthen its operational readiness ahead of the polls.

On October 16, 2026, Nairametrics reported that President Bola Tinubu nominated six officials for INEC appointments as the commission developed a real-time election readiness tracker to monitor logistics, recruitment and training of ad hoc personnel, technology deployment and other operational activities across the country.

The commission has also focused on improving the integrity of the voter register and strengthening its electoral technology. On September 15, 2026, Nairametrics reported that INEC had integrated the National Identification Number (NIN) into its voter registration process to verify and clean the national voter register ahead of the elections.