President Bola Tinubu has received the Constitution (Sixth Alteration) Bill seeking to establish State Police in Nigeria, following its approval by all 36 State Houses of Assembly.

President Bola Tinubu has received the Constitution (Sixth Alteration) Bill seeking to establish State Police in Nigeria, following its approval by all 36 State Houses of Assembly.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday, saying the bill was formally transmitted to the President by his Special Advisers on Senate and House of Representatives Matters, Senator Basheer Lado and Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart.

Gbajabiamila said Tinubu would review the constitutional amendment in consultation with the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, before assenting to it at a formal signing ceremony.

The development brings the proposed establishment of State Police closer to implementation after the constitutional amendment secured the required approval from state legislatures.

National Policing Bill awaits validation

Gbajabiamila, who chairs the Presidential Working Group on State Police, said the President would review the amendment while the government continues work on the legislative framework needed to operationalise state policing.

He disclosed that the working group, with support from the Policy Advisory Committee, had conducted extensive stakeholder engagements and nationwide consultations towards developing a draft National Policing Bill.

According to him, the draft legislation has been submitted to the Federal Ministry of Justice for legislative drafting validation.

“Upon receipt of the validated version, the Working Group will review it and present it, alongside its report, to Mr President for consideration,” he said.

The National Policing Bill is expected to provide the operational framework for the establishment and administration of state police across the country.

How the State Police amendment secured approval

The Senate had earlier directed the Clerk to the National Assembly to transmit the constitutional amendment to Tinubu for assent.

The upper chamber also called on the Executive to forward the National Policing Bill to the National Assembly for legislative scrutiny and expeditious passage.

The resolutions followed a motion sponsored by Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, during plenary on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, announced on Monday that all 36 State Houses of Assembly had approved the proposed constitutional amendment.

The approval exceeded the constitutional requirement under Section 9(2) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which requires at least two-thirds of state assemblies, or 24 states, to approve a constitutional alteration before it can proceed.

The National Policing Bill remains a separate step in the process, with the draft currently undergoing validation at the Federal Ministry of Justice before it is reviewed by the Presidential Working Group and presented to Tinubu for consideration.

The push for State Police and its challenges

The move to establish State Police follows years of calls to decentralise Nigeria’s policing system amid persistent security challenges, including kidnapping, banditry and terrorism.

In June 2026, the Senate passed the constitutional amendment seeking to establish State Police services alongside the Federal Police Service.

The proposed framework provides for state governors to appoint commissioners of police, subject to recommendations by the National Police Council and confirmation by their respective State Houses of Assembly.

The Federal Government had also been working on a separate National Policing Bill to establish the legal and operational framework for the proposed state police system.

In October, Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, said the bill was 90% complete and would be transmitted to the National Assembly after outstanding issues and governors’ observations were addressed.