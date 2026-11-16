SEC orders capital market firms to freeze assets of three newly-designated terrorist financiers

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has directed capital market regulated entities to immediately freeze the funds, assets and economic resources of three individuals newly designated as terrorist financiers by the Nigeria Sanctions Committee (NigSAC).

In another development, the Commission also notified capital market operators that the United Nations Security Council had delisted three individuals previously designated as terrorist financiers, including: Bassam Ahmad Al-Hasri (QDi.399), Iyad Nazmi Salih Khalil (QDi.400) and Shafi Sultan Mohammed Sultan Al-Ajmi (QDi.338).

The directives, contained in two separate circulars published by SEC on November 13, 2026, apply to all Capital Market Regulated Entities (CMREs) and take immediate effect.

The three newly UN-designated individuals:

The three newly designated individuals are Emilie Edwigie Konig (QDi.340), Oumar Diaby (QDi.342) and Peter Cherif (QDi.376).

Their designations follow amendments made to the United Nations Security Council’s ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida sanctions list on October 26, 2026. The UN records the three reference numbers as part of that October 26 update.

According to the SEC, Konig was designated in connection with financing, planning, facilitating and supporting activities of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, listed under the Al-Qaida in Iraq designation.

The SEC said she was repatriated to France in July 2022 and charged with criminal terrorist conspiracy, with a trial scheduled before the Special Criminal Court of Paris.

Diaby was designated for activities including financing, facilitating and recruiting for the Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant.

The SEC said he was involved in the recruitment of several dozen foreign terrorist fighters and continues propaganda and recruitment activities from a camp in northern Syria.

Cherif was designated in connection with Al-Qaida in Iraq and Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula.

The SEC said he was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Special Criminal Court of Paris on October 3, 2024, following his conviction for terrorist activities and related offences.

What capital market operators must do:

The SEC has instructed CMREs to immediately identify and freeze, without prior notice, any funds, assets or other economic resources belonging to the three designated individuals that are in their possession.

Operators must also report frozen assets and any attempted transactions to the Secretariat of the Nigeria Sanctions Committee.

They are required to file suspicious transaction reports with the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), including cases where a name match is identified in a financial transaction.

The SEC further directed operators to cease dealings with the designated individuals, continue monitoring transactions involving them and report relevant findings to NigSAC.

The Commission warned that failure to comply would constitute a violation of the Investments and Securities Act, 2025 and the SEC AML/CFT/CPF Regulations, 2023.

Sanctions may include fines, suspension of operations or revocation of registration.

The circular does not state that any assets belonging to the three individuals have been identified or frozen by Nigerian capital-market operators.

Three individuals removed from the sanctions list:

In a separate circular, the SEC also notified capital market operators that the United Nations Security Council had delisted three individuals: Bassam Ahmad Al-Hasri (QDi.399), Iyad Nazmi Salih Khalil (QDi.400) and Shafi Sultan Mohammed Sultan Al-Ajmi (QDi.338).

The UN’s sanctions update confirms that the three were delisted on October 24, 2026.

The SEC said NigSAC subsequently removed the three individuals from Nigeria’s designated list in line with Nigeria’s obligations under the relevant UN sanctions regime.

However, the delisting does not mean that operators should automatically treat the individuals as ordinary low-risk customers.

The SEC said people whose names have previously appeared on a sanctions list are generally regarded as high-risk.

CMREs must therefore apply enhanced customer due diligence, KYC requirements and other AML/CFT/CPF measures where they have an existing relationship with any of the three or before establishing a new relationship.

SEC reminds firms to subscribe to NigSAC alerts:

The Commission also reminded capital market operators that have not subscribed to the Nigeria Sanctions (NigSAC) Alerts system to do so immediately.

According to the SEC, subscription is mandatory because the system provides timely access to terrorist-financing and proliferation-financing designations and supports the implementation of targeted financial sanctions.

The latest directives add to a series of sanctions-related notices issued by the SEC this year as Nigeria strengthens the implementation of targeted financial sanctions across the financial system.

The SEC has also issued sanctions-related directives following other NigSAC and UN designations in October and August, including instructions requiring capital-market operators to implement sanctions measures and subscribe to NigSAC alerts.

What this means for capital market operators:

The latest directive reinforces that sanctions screening is not limited to firms that believe they have clients with obvious links to terrorism financing.

All CMREs are required to monitor their client relationships and transactions against the applicable sanctions lists.

They are required to act immediately when a designated person is identified and report suspicious or attempted transactions to the relevant authorities.

For operators, the key compliance issue is therefore not only whether a designated person’s assets are currently held by the firm, but whether the firm’s screening, reporting and monitoring systems can identify a match quickly enough to meet the SEC’s requirements.